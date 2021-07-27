We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry has announced a £29 million, four-book deal but he has been given a stark warning by a PR expert ahead of the big career move.

Prince Harry has announced a £29 million deal with Penguin Random House for four books, including a memoir that will be released in 2022.

This is one of the many business ventures he and Meghan Markle have begun since stepping back as senior royals and moving to their new LA Home. Other projects include a Spotify podcast deal and a multimillion dollar Netflix deal.

Now, PR expert, Pablo O’Hara, has warned that Harry must avoid “exaggerating” as it may not be well-received by the public.

Speaking to the Daily Star, he explained, “My hesitation would be to avoid exaggerating events to shift more copies and swerve bitter revenge. If he wants to rebuild and maintain his reputation, he needs to stick to the truth.

“Keep it steady, be truthful, and move forward. The public won’t be receptive to a bitter, divisive and hammed-up biography written by a Hollywood professional.”

He also added that the book could be a very good opportunity to gain public favour to Harry’s side, and would be good for building his brand across the pond.

It’s been reported that the Queen is extremely concerned about the memoir and that Prince Harry did not warn his father, Prince Charles about the upcoming book.

The memoir, which has been described as “accurate and wholly truthful” will detail the “highs and lows” of Harry’s upbringing within the royal fold and under the media spotlight.

In a tweet from Random House, they shared a quote from Harry, teasing the book announcement. He said, ‘I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man, I have become.’