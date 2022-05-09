The mind blowing world record the Queen is so close to breaking

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is so close to breaking a mind blowing world record after she became the THIRD longest-reigning monarch in world history.

The Queen is already a record breaker having been reigning for 70 years and 92 days and counting but she’s edging closer to claiming SECOND place.

Her Majesty needs just 34 more days to beat the former Thai sovereign Bhumibol Adulyadej for a second record break.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has overtaken the former head of state of Liechtenstein, Johann II, who reigned for a total of 70 years and 91 days (25,658 days) to become the third ranked longest serving monarch in the world. Johann II’s reign lasted from November 12 1858 to February 11 1929 and the Queen has just beaten his record.

The British sovereign is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year but she’s also so close to breaking a second record in just 34 days time. Elizabeth II has currently been ruling the UK for 70 years and 92 days and needs to rule for just over a month longer to beat 70 years and 126 days – a record held by the former Thai sovereign Bhumibol Adulyadej which makes him the SECOND longest-reigning monarch in world history.

But if Her Majesty wishes to get a hat-trick, and be crowned the world’s longest-ever reigning monarch she would need to surpass 72 years and 110 days – a record currently held by Louis XIV of France, who acceded to the throne when he was just a child in 1643.

The Queen is already a record-breaker as she has become the first-ever English monarch to have sat on the throne for several decades after her accession to the throne on February 6, 1952.

And while she’s been forced to cancel some public engagements this year, she’s continued to work from home, refusing to step down from the throne and pass her duty to son Prince Charles who is next in line due to royal succession.

Her Majesty has some exciting celebrations to look forward to in the coming weeks, with an extra bank holiday and a special concert at Buckingham Palace and if she is to break the second record she will reach it around 13th of June when she will have been reigning for 70 years and 127 days.

The Queen became monarch when her father King George VI, died.