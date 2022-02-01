Queen’s December heartache marked with special royal gesture

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lucky royal fans have been receiving touching letters from the Queen, thanking them for their support during her first Christmas and New Year’s Eve without Prince Philip.

Last year was a particularly difficult year for Her Majesty, with many royal experts calling it the ‘worst year ever’ for the Queen, whose husband Prince Philip passed away in April 2021.

The Queen also faced another disappointing Christmas, as she canceled the family’s festive party for the second year in a row, due to the Omicron variant. Traditionally the whole royal family spends Christmas at Sandringham. However, due to safety concerns, the Queen had a more low-key celebration at Windsor Castle, meaning she had to scrap her beloved traditional Christmas yet again.

Now, royal fans who sent the Queen letters and Christmas cards are receiving replies on behalf of Her Majesty.

One fan posted their letter to Instagram, which was written by the Queen’s lady-in-waiting, Annabel Whitehead.

“The Queen wishes me to thank you for the message you sent for Christmas and the New Year, which is greatly appreciated,” the letter says.

“Her Majesty has been most grateful for the particular kindness and support shown to her over the past year and I am to thank you very much for your thoughtfulness in writing at this time.”

The letter was printed on official Windsor Castle stationary and the lucky royal fan captioned the post excitedly, “I love getting hand-signed letters and this is signed by one of The Queen’s ladies-in-waiting, Annabel Whitehead!”

These letters are made all the more special, as this year is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, marking her 70th year on the throne.