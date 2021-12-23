Queen’s heartbreak as she prepares to face saddest Christmas in 65 years

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is preparing for what could perhaps be her saddest Christmas in 65 years as she marks the first festive season since the loss of Prince Philip.

The Queen is facing her first Christmas since the Duke of Edinburgh’s death in April.

It’s thought that this will be the first time Her Majesty has celebrated Christmas without her late husband in almost seven decades.

This royal news comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first-glimpse of Lilibet-Diana with Archie as they release their family Christmas card 2021 .

Whilst Christmas is often considered a time of joy, for the Queen facing her first Christmas in 65 years without her beloved “strength and stay”, it’s likely the festivities will also be a deeply poignant occasion. The Queen and Prince Philip were married for 73 years before he sadly passed away aged 99 at Windsor Castle in April. His death might not have changed the royal line of succession, though it changed the monarchy as we know it and members of The Firm have continued to reflect on their wonderful memories of him.

Now for the first time in almost seven decades the Queen will celebrate Christmas without him. According to People, the last time the couple were apart at Christmas was reportedly in 1956, making his absence this year all the more heartbreaking.

During this time the Queen was in the UK with their eldest two children, Prince Charles (then 8) and Princess Anne (then 6) whilst the Duke of Edinburgh was aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia on a voyage around the commonwealth. The Royal Family’s official website reports that Philip spoke on the radio from the yacht before the monarch made her Christmas Day broadcast live from Sandringham in Norfolk.

The Queen even referenced the absence of her husband in her speech that year, reflecting on all the “joy” the Duke of Edinburgh brought to her and their children’s lives.

During her speech Her Majesty declared, “You will understand me, therefore, when I tell you that of all the voices we have heard this afternoon none has given my children and myself greater joy than that of my husband.”

The Queen went on to mention how their “sad” separation made her “even more aware” of her good fortune. She continued, “Of course it is sad for us to be separated on this day, and of course we look forward to the moment when we shall all again be together. Yet my husband’s absence at this time has made me even more aware than I was before of my own good fortune in being one of a united family.”

Very sadly it’s not known whether the Queen will be able to reunite with all of her family for the festive season this year. With just days to go before the big day, the Queen cancelled Christmas at Sandringham for the second year running.

Since then reports have claimed that the Queen’s son-in-law Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence has tested positive for Covid-19 and that he and Princess Anne are isolating. Now, however, it’s been confirmed that the Queen won’t face a lonely Christmas as Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla will be visiting her on Christmas Day.

At this difficult time as she marks the first Christmas without Prince Philip for 65 years, the Queen will no doubt draw special comfort from her nearest and dearest this year.