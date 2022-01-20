The Queen in ‘despair’ over behaviour of her children and grandchildren

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is thought to be facing total ‘despair’ over the behaviour of some of her children and grandchildren, following her announcement that Prince Andrew will lose his military titles.

According to Royal expert Jennie Bond, the Queen is “devastated” by the way some of her royal relatives have behaved.

The monarch was forced to strip disgraced son Prince Andrew of his HRH title last week and Her Majesty is said to be upset by Prince Harry’s ongoing legal dispute with the Home Office.

Queen Elizabeth announced that her son Prince Andrew will return his “military affiliations and Royal patronages” to her in a statement shared last week.

It’s believed that Prince Charles and Prince William were involved in the title-stripping decision, following the news that Prince Andrew’s bid to have his civil sexual assault trial scrapped was denied.

A US judge refused Prince Andrew’s effort to have Virginia Giuffre’s civil case against him dismissed, in light of allegations that Virginia was forced, by Jeffrey Epstein, to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17. Andrew has consistently denied the claims.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s legal team shared the Duke of Sussex’s plea for the Home Office to reconsider their decision to not allow him to fund his own security team when he visits the UK.

Harry has admitted he and his family don’t feel safe in his home nation without being allowed access to security with sufficient powers and intelligence information.

Now, royal expert Jennie Bond has revealed that the Queen will be at her wits end about the dramas surrounding the monarchy she has worked her entire life to uphold.

“I think The Queen will be holding her hands up in despair with her children and some of her grandchildren,” Jennie told OK! magazine.

The global attention on both Prince Harry and Prince Andrew’s is believed to have had a significant impact on the Queen, who fell ill just before Christmas and had to pull out of various royal duties on medical advice.

The latest blow to the monarch comes in the aftermath of Ghislaine, Prince Andrew, and the Paedophile, a new ITV documentary presented by Ranvir Singh. Ranvir delves into the allegations levelled against Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, and Prince Andrew, who is set to face a civil trial for the sexual assault claims.

After Prince Harry’s military titles were withdrawn when he stepped down as a senior royal in 2020, the expert added, there should be some “equity”.

Jennie continued, “Everybody feels for the Queen now with the Andrew debacle. I think there has to be some equity between Harry and Andrew now.

“There was the argument and it probably wasn’t correct, but if Harry has been stripped of his titles then Andrew should have been some time ago.”

The latest development in the Prince Andrew scandal has sent shockwaves throughout The Firm, with his daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie reportedly ‘devastated’ that their father may have jeopardised their chances of royal promotion.