Prince Philip's title of the Duke of Edinburgh is to be handed down to another member of the Royal Family but not before this key moment.

Prince Philip’s title of The Duke of Edinburgh will be passed down to another member of the royal family but a key moment will have to take place before it does.

The Duke died aged 99 at his home in Winsdor Castle after Buckingham Palace confirmed the sad news.

And as tributes pour in from politicians, the public, and those who knew him well, it’s understood the Queen will complete her reign in the same sad way as great grandmother Queen Victoria.

And while you might expect Prince Philip’s son Prince Charles to be passed his Duke of Edinburgh title, it is his younger brother Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex who will be honoured the name, but not until the death of tthe Queen.

Prince Philip, who was the third Duke of Edinburgh to be granted the title since it was first created back in 1726, and technically the title returns to the crown following his death and could be given to the next-in-line to the throne, meaning Prince Charles.

But it will actually be given to Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, with Charles to remain the Prince of Wales.

The title was given to the Duke on the day of his wedding to Princess Elizabeth II in 1947, along with the titles Baron Greenwich, of Greenwich, and Earl of Merioneth.

As with the process of royal succession, there is a tradition that must be followed and Edward is the youngest of three sons, meaning he cannot receive the title through direct inheritance.

But on Charles’s eventual accession to the throne, the title will merge with the crown and can be regranted to Edward.

Traditionally, senior Royals are granted dukedoms on their wedding day – which is what happened with Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

But on his wedding day Edward, 57, was instead made the Earl of Wessex when he married Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999, which is two ranks lower than a dukedom. At the time Buckingham Palace confirmed that Edward would eventually one day succeed his father as the Duke of Edinburgh.