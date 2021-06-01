We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has reportedly turned down a massive honour for her late husband Prince Philip, but it’s been claimed she had a very poignant reason for doing so.

The Queen is said to have turned down an offer to name a new national vessel for her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Now it’s been claimed by a royal biographer that Her Majesty had a particularly heart-wrenching reason for doing so.

The Queen is understood to have politely turned down an offer to name a new national vessel in honour of her late husband Prince Philip. The Queen and Prince Philip were married for 73 years and his sad passing at Windsor Castle in April changed the Royal Family as we know it. The sight of Her Majesty sitting alone, though not in the front row, of St George’s Chapel for his funeral deeply moved many royal fans.

Despite having now returned to royal duties, the Queen continues to grieve him. She is also understood to have been offered the opportunity to have a new national ship being named in memory of Philip.

However, it’s now been claimed by royal biographer Angela Levin that Her Majesty chose not to accept this for a very significant reason.

Speaking on TalkRADIO, Angela remarked: “First of all, the Royal Family wasn’t involved at all in how it was built and how it was constructed and I think to be suddenly given the opportunity to have it named after her husband, she would’ve wanted to be involved to make sure it was something he approved of because of course he was outstanding when he was in the navy.”

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh served in the Royal Navy for 13 years, before ending his active naval career in 1952. In a wonderful tribute to his distinguished naval career, his Royal Naval Officer’s Sword and cap were placed upon his coffin ahead of his funeral.

By request of the Duke of Edinburgh, Royal Marines buglers were also given the honour of sounding both Last Post and Action Stations at the service.

It is incredibly moving to think that the Queen could have possibly turned down the offer to have a new royal ship named after Philip due to her desire to be completely sure he would’ve approved of its entire construction. Whilst this is very poignant, Angela also shared her thoughts on a few other possible reasons for the Queen’s decision.

“I think this is quite a canny decision because the comment from Buckingham Palace has been that it’s too grand and I think this absolutely signals that the Royal Family now know they need to be careful with their spending,” she declared.

And Angela also expressed her belief that it is unlikely to be used by the Royal Family as some Royal Yachts such as the Royal Yacht Britannia have been.

“Thirdly it was used very much for honeymoons and holidays, and in the Summer the Royal Family would go around all the little islands near Scotland on their way to stay in Scotland for the Summer,” she explained.

“This generation, the new generation of the Royal Family don’t want to go on a cruise around the islands, they want to travel in the way that they want to do.”

This new national flagship will be crewed by the Royal Navy and it’s expected to be in service for around thirty years.