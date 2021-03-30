Why the Queen Mother left Prince Harry more money than Prince William in her will

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen Mother left money to all her great-grandchildren with the understanding that Prince Harry would get more than William

The Queen Mother left £14 million in a trust fund to her great-grandchildren in her will to help support them, but with the understanding that Harry would receive more than his brother Prince William.

The difference in inheritance is due to the line of succession, when the Queen dies or steps down, Prince Charles will become King and Prince William will become the new Prince of Wales.

Becoming the Prince of Wales means Prince William will take on the Duchy of Cornwall which is a private estate that funds ‘the public, charitable and private activities of the heir to the throne,’ according to the Mirror.

Prince Harry will not receive a Duchy of this kind as he is not next in line, therefore the Queen Mother wanted to leave him more to live on than his brother.

The Queen Mother passed away 19 years ago in 2002 at the age of 101. Her estate was valued between £50 to £70 million and was passed onto her daughter Queen Elizabeth. Many pieces from her own private art collection were given to the royal family and displayed at Buckingham Palace.

Video of the Week

Princess Diana also left a large amount of money to her sons in her will. Harry recently revealed in his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey that the inheritance has helped him support his family in the US.

It is reported that Princess Diana left around £8 million but thanks to investments by the royals that amount has grown to £20 million. Speaking on the money Harry told Oprah, ‘It’s like she saw it coming and she’s been with us through this whole process.’