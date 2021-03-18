We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Philip has spent the last month in hospital and it has been claimed he has not been told all the details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure on the 16th of Febuary for an infection. As a result, royal sources say he has not been told the full extent of the bombshell Oprah interview to protect him.

Prince Philip ,99, was taken to King Edward VII’s hospital for an infection and was transferred to St Bartholomew Hospital to undergo heart surgery on the 3rd of March. He stayed in hospital for 28 days which is his longest hospital stay.

Prince Philip returned home on Tuesday and was reunited with the Queen. Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of Prince Philip, thanking medical staff for caring for him over the last 28 days, ‘ His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII’s Hospital and St Bartholomew’s Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes.’

Royal commenator Katie Nicholls told 9Honey, “The family are very keen that he’s not aware of the full extent of the interview.’

Katie claimed that due to the widespread coverage of the dramatic interview it’s been impossible to fully shield him but, “efforts were made to protect him from the full force of the fallout.

“It was a great relief to see him leave in a car, not an ambulance, but he did look very, very frail in the backseat and I know the family are relieved he’s home but also deeply concerned about his health.”

During the Oprah Winfrey interview, it was claimed that The Firm denied mental health support when Meghan was suffering from suicidal feelings.

Meghan also shared her and Harry’s upset over Archie not being given a royal title and claimed that an unnamed member of the Royal Family had “expressed concern” over “how dark” Archie’s skin would be before he was born.

Oprah later confirmed that the racist comments were not made by the Queen or Prince Philip.