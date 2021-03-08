Prince Harry reveals he and Meghan Markle lived off his inheritance from Princess Diana after Royal Family cut them off

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry has revealed how he and Meghan Markle lived off the inheritance money he was left by late mother Princess Diana.

It was an evening of revelations from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple sat down with broadcasting icon Oprah Winfrey to discuss the persecution they faced from the media, their split from the Royal Family, their move to LA and the gender of their baby.

During the interview with Oprah, the couple revealed that after they stepped back as senior royals early last year, they ended up having to live off the money that Prince Harry inherited from his late mother Princess Diana when they were cut off financially from the Royal Family.