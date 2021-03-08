Prince Harry reveals he and Meghan Markle lived off his inheritance from Princess Diana after Royal Family cut them off

Prince Harry has revealed how he and Meghan Markle lived off the inheritance money he was left by late mother Princess Diana.
Prince Harry has revealed how he and wife Meghan Markle had to live off the money that he inherited from his late mother Princess Diana after the Royal Family cut off the couple financially.
It was an evening of revelations from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple sat down with broadcasting icon Oprah Winfrey to discuss the persecution they faced from the media, their split from the Royal Family, their move to LA and the gender of their baby.
During the interview with Oprah, the couple revealed that after they stepped back as senior royals early last year, they ended up having to live off the money that Prince Harry inherited from his late mother Princess Diana when they were cut off financially from the Royal Family.
Prince Harry revealed that the financial support from their family ended in “the first quarter of 2020,” soon after they announced last January that they had made the decision to step back from their duties and working senior royals.
“But I’ve got what my mum left me, and without that, we would not have been able to do this,” Prince Harry went on.
He then went on to touch on his mother’s foresight in the situation considering her own difficulties with life in the Royal Family and the struggles she had with the media.
“Touching back on what you asked about what my mum would think of this, I think she saw it coming,” he added. “I certainly felt her presence throughout this whole process.”
Prince Harry was given access to his inheritance from his mother Princess Diana back in 2014 when he turned 30.
He and his older brother Prince William, who is second in the royal line of succession, were reportedly left approximately £10 million (currently about $13.8 million) by their late mother, in trusts that they would only be able to access when they reached their 30th birthdays.
This of course is not expected to be the couple’s only source of income, as they are expected to make money from lucrative deals with both Spotify and Netflix.
Meghan Markle is also expected to have around $5 million to her name after starring in hit TV show Suits, for which she still receives residual checks. And Prince Harry was also reportedly left inheritance from his great grandmother the Queen Mother.
This article was originally published on woman&home.com