The Queen has a secret inscription as a romantic tribute to Prince Philip on her wedding ring and only three people know what it says, experts claim.



2021 was a heartbreaking year for the Queen, with many calling it the ‘worst year ever,’ as her husband, Prince Philip passed away in April. The couple was married for 73 years and since his death, the Queen has paid tribute to him in some very special and romantic ways.

In the Queen’s Christmas speech, marking her first Christmas in over 70 years without him, she addressed the nation whilst sitting beside a framed photograph of her and Philip, taken on their diamond wedding anniversary.

She has also been spotted wearing a butterfly brooch and a special ruby brooch that was a gift from him.

But most recently, she has returned to Sandringham, to stay in the Wood Farm Cottage – which was one of Philip’s favorite places. This is the first time her majesty has visited the cottage without him.

And according to royal expert Ingrid Stewart, the Queen has another romantic tribute Prince Philip that she carries with her everywhere.

In her new biography, ‘Prince Philip: A Portrait of the Duke of Edinburgh,’ Stewart says that there is a secret inscription on the Queen’s wedding ring, from Prince Philip.

She wrote, ‘She never takes it off and inside the ring is an inscription. No one knows what it says, other than the engraver, the Queen, and her husband.”

The Queen romantic tribute Prince Philip is made from solid welsh Clogau gold, while her engagement ring is platinum and features a three-carat, round cut diamond with 10 smaller diamonds set around it.

Prince Philip proposed to the Queen with this platinum ring in 1946 and they married the following year at Westminster Abbey.

You can watch the royal wedding of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in the clip below…

As the Queen is set to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee later this year, no doubt she will take some comfort from the words inscribed on her ring that she was lovingly given that day.