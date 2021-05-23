The Queen pays touching tribute to Prince Philip with sweet outfit detail

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen paid a touching tribute to her late husband, Prince Philip, on Saturday during a visit to the HM Naval Base in Portsmouth.





The Queen paid a touching tribute to Prince Philip during a visit to the Royal Navy flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth on Saturday.

Her Majesty wore her beloved Scarab brooch, which was gifted to her in 1966 by the late Duke of Edinburgh

The Queen travelled to Portsmouth to bid farewell to HMS Queen Elizabeth ahead of its maiden voyage, and used her outfit to give a subtle nod to her late husband.

Her Majesty looked beautiful in a red cashmere coat with a black velvet collar and buttons, which she wore over a wool dress by Stewart Parvin.

She elevated her outfit with a stunning Rachel Trevor-Morgan hat as she attended the official engagement, but it was her beloved Scarab brooch that held the most meaning.

The ruby and diamond accessory was a gift from Philip back in 1966.

She also wore the meaningful accessory in a portrait celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary in 2017.

The striking piece in yellow gold was designed by Andrew Grima and appears to be a favourite of the monarch’s as she has worn it on several occasions.

She was first seen with it pinned to her coat during an appearance outside Bournemouth Town Hall in 1966, alongside Prince Philip.

She also wore it at the start of her Golden Jubilee tour in Falmouth in 2002 and for her appearance marking the 50th anniversary of her first televised Christmas message in December 2007.

The Queen’s outing on Saturday marked her second public appearance since Prince’s Philip death on 9 April.

She was greeted on board the aircraft carrier by Captain Angus Essenhigh, Commanding Officer of HMS Queen Elizabeth and Commodore Stephen Moorhouse.

The Queen also met Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and Royal Marines personnel as well as some of the 250 US marines on board who will be serving alongside their UK counterparts.

Looking at the size of the 4.5acre ship, Her Majesty commented: “There’s plenty of room on board.”

The Royal Navy’s flagship vessel departed for Asia later on Saturday to begin a 28-week operational deployment which will see it carry out visits to 40 countries including India, Japan, and Singapore.