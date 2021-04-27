The Queen receives uplifting news after mourning death of Prince Philip

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has received some nice news that is sure to lift her spirits following the sad death of Prince Philip.

The Queen received news to smile at when her horse, Spring is Sprung, won at the Windsor Races.

The nice update for Her Majesty comes weeks after she suffered the loss of her husband.

The Queen has long been known to be a big horse race fan and a proud owner of beloved horses – and her own horse Spring has Sprung won at the Windsor Races on Monday.

Her Majesty’s two-year-old bay colt, which is ridden by Oisin Murphy and trained by Michael Bell, came first at the races yesterday.

The Queen was famously captured looking thrilled when she picked up the Royal Ascot’s Gold Cup with her horse Estimate back in 2013.

A video shows the monarch beaming with joy as her horse crossed the finish line on the day.

Trainer Sir Michael Stoute said of the Queen’s win at the time, “It’s a special thrill to win this race for the Queen and it will have given her enormous pleasure – she really loves this game and it’s a great recreation for her.

“She told me it was a very big thrill and thanked everybody involved.”

There is no doubt that Her Majesty’s win yesterday will have given her a reason to smile again.

The Queen, who recently lost her former racing advisor as well as her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, was unable to attend the races as she usually would over the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s thought that the Queen, who has received her Covid vaccination, will be able to make a return to her beloved hobby this year when events begin to re-open at reduced capacity.

Going forward, there will be limits on how many members of the public can attend races but the Royal Family will be able to attend any shows because the Royal Enclosure will be open.

Ascot issued a new update on their website, stating, “Indications are that the daily capacity will be between 4,000 and 10,000 this year and with that in mind, only the Royal Enclosure and Queen Anne Enclosure will operate, those being the Enclosures that can operate with minimal temporary facilities.”