The Queen’s adorable names for new royal family arrivals revealed

The Queen welcomed two new puppies last month and she has reportedly given these cute arrivals particularly sentimental names.

The Queen’s love of dogs is well-known and throughout her reign, she has been associated with one dog breed in particular. The Pembrokeshire Welsh Corgi has long been one of Her Majesty’s favourite dogs. She is believed to have owned more than 30 over the years.

Though the Queen has branched out in recent years, developing a fondness for dorgis – a very cute dachshund and corgi mix.

Last year, the Queen was left heartbroken as her beloved dorgi Vulcan passed away. This is understood to have left the monarch with just one dog – fellow dorgi Candy.

However, last month it was reported that the Queen has welcomed two new puppies who will keep her company.

As all dog-lovers will know, canine companions can often raise spirits in even the most challenging of times. And February was likely one of these for the Queen after her husband of over seven decades, Prince Philip, was admitted to hospital.

Prince Philip was admitted to hospital on February 16 as a “precautionary measure” after “feeling unwell”. Following this, Philip is said to have received a heart operation and is “recovering successfully”.

He left King Edward VII’s Hospital and reunited with the Queen at Windsor Castle last week. He will also have no doubt been delighted to meet the latest family members.

According to The Sun, the Queen has named one of her puppies – another dorgi – Fergus in a sweet tribute to her hero uncle. Fergus Bowes-Lyon, brother to the late Queen Mother, died in France in 1915. Whilst the Queen reportedly named the other corgi puppy Muick – pronounced Mick – after one of her favourite spots, Loch Muick on the Balmoral Estate.

The publication reports that a source claimed, “Both name choices are extremely poignant and dear to the Queen.

“Loch Muick is one of her favourite places on the Balmoral estate and the loss of Uncle Fergus in the First World War is still honoured by the family.”

These exciting new arrivals will join the Queen’s older dorgi Candy, who is the last descendent of the monarch’s first corgi Susan. She received Susan as a wonderful 18th birthday present from her parents in 1944.

We’re sure the new puppies will be loving life at Windsor Castle!