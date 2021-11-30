We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has had a heartbreaking year, but it seems that the difficult moments could actually secure the future of the Royal Family rather than break them.

Her Majesty has experienced a very challenging year, having lost her husband Prince Philip and faced Prince Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview.

Now royal experts have claimed that the future of the Royal Family is “more secure” as respect for the Queen is “stronger than ever”.

The Queen has gone through an imaginably difficult year in 2021, losing her “strength and stay” Prince Philip, as well as facing the fall-out from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview. Whilst rumours of a “rift” between the Sussexes and The Firm continue to circulate, the Queen has yet to meet her baby great-granddaughter, Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. And with reports suggesting Harry and Meghan won’t join her for Christmas in the UK, it’s not known when the Queen might get to see any of the Sussexes next.

Not only that, but she’s experienced so many emotional moments in 2021 whilst the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic are still very much felt. Comparisons have already been made to her “annus horribilis” or “horrible year” in 1992, where three royal marriages ended in separation and a fire broke out at Windsor Castle. However, now it’s been suggested that 2021 could actually make and not break the Royal Family.

According to The Mirror, Charles Anson, the Queen’s press secretary from 1990-1997, told a new Channel 5 documentary that the Royal Family’s “strength” is its adaptability.

“The strength of our monarchy is that it is able to adapt,” he reportedly explained. “It’s changing and I think providing the values are still there, it often changes for the better.”

Meanwhile, the documentary producer Stewart Purvis supposedly added, “In the last year, the Queen has lost her husband [and] she’s got a grandson who is semi-detached. But she has symbolised so much of what we hope for from a royal family that, in a sense, I think the respect for her is stronger than ever.”

He continued, “I think the future of the Royal Family is more secure as a result of the way she’s steered us through these difficult months.”

The Queen has certainly been an inspiring figure to many people, remaining committed to her royal duties despite her personal grief. The suggestion that the difficult year so far could inspire positive “change” and “secure” the monarchy comes as Her Majesty has returned to “light” duties after recently spraining her back.

Not only that, but it’s also been suggested that the Queen is eager to host Christmas in Norfolk. Last year’s Covid-19 restrictions meant that the Royal Family broke with Christmas tradition and didn’t celebrate together. In light of this, there’ll no doubt be many people eager to see the royals reunited as they mark the first Christmas since losing Prince Philip.

Though the Queen has faced an incredibly heartbreaking year, the “respect” for her steadfast approach to her royal role and her love for her family is wonderful to see.