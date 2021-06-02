We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has reportedly given her approval for prized artefacts to be featured in an exhibition in celebration of Prince Philip’s life and their 73-year marriage, though it’s said to be “all a bit raw” coming so soon after losing him.

The Queen is said to have agreed to release treasured artefacts so that they might be included in an exhibition in honour of Prince Philip.

It’s been claimed that despite it being “raw” after losing her beloved husband, the Queen has approved the exhibition for a very significant reason.

The Queen is said to have ‘signed off’ on a poignant exhibition at Windsor Castle that will celebrate the life of her late husband, Prince Philip, as well as their 73-year-long marriage. The Duke of Edinburgh won the Queen’s heart throughout their many happy years together and the Queen and Royal Family were left devastated when he passed away in April. Though his death has not changed the royal line of succession, it has changed the monarchy as we know it.

Following the official period of royal mourning for Prince Philip, the Queen returned to royal duties. Now she has reportedly given her approval for a new exhibition in honour of him.

According to The Sun, Her Majesty has agreed to release treasured artefacts for a display that will showcase their wedding, his naval career and charity work, as well as his love of carriage racing. This was a passion he shared with his granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor and he left his riding carriage and two ponies to her in his will.

The exhibition was allegedly originally planned to mark what would have been Prince Philip’s 100th birthday in June. Now it’s been suggested that this new display happening so soon after losing Philip is “raw” for the Queen, but she approved it for a very important reason.

“They are expecting massive numbers of visitors”, an insider claimed. “They’ve been pleasantly surprised by the Queen’s generosity and what she’s agreed to be used.

“Even though it’s all a bit raw coming so soon after she said goodbye, the Queen considers it part of history.”

No exhibition in honour of Prince Philip has officially been confirmed, though the Queen’s respect and love for her husband and his legacy is well-known. She recently paid a touching tribute to him with a sweet outfit detail as she visited Portsmouth to bid farewell to HMS Queen Elizabeth ahead of its maiden voyage.

For this important engagement, Her Majesty wore a stunning Scarab brooch that she received as a gift from Philip back in 1966. This is not the first time she honoured him in this way, wearing the same brooch in a portrait celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.

It’s very moving to see the Queen keeping Prince Philip’s memory alive in these deeply personal ways.