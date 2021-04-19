Prince Philip has left something very special to granddaughter Lady Louise

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Philip has left something very special to his youngest granddaughter, Lady Louise Windsor.

During their 73 years of marriage, Prince Philip and the Queen shared four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

All of Her Majesty’s children and grandchildren attended Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday – but none of the young great-grandchildren were among the 30 guests allowed to attend.

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex’s children, Lady Louise, 17, and James Viscount Windsor, 13, were the youngest guests at the Duke of Edinburgh’s send off – and Lady Louise has been left something very special by her late grandpa.

Lady Louise has inherited Prince Philip’s riding carriage and his two of his beloved Fell ponies that were seen at his funeral.

In a touching moment that some viewers may have missed, Philip’s riding hat, gloves and whip could be seen placed on the seat of the carriage where he would have sat.

Prince Philip, who was a keen carriage racer, began using the dark green carriage at Windsor in his 90s and designed it himself.

At the funeral, Lady Louise paid tribute to her and her grandfather’s love of carriage driving and horses by wearing an equestrian brooch.

In 2019, Philip was seen watching Louise compete in the Private Driving Singles carriage drive during the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Lady Louise was seen dressed in all black at Philip’s funeral and sat alongside her brother James, her father Prince Edward and her mother Sophie Wessex, who appeared to be in tears during the ceremony.

Sophie Wessex recently shared touching details of Prince Philip’s final moments, saying, “It was right for him. It was so gentle. It was just like somebody took him by the hand and off he went. Very, very peaceful. And that’s all you want for somebody isn’t it?”