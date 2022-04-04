We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The real reason Prince William and Kate Middleton did not bring Prince Louis to Prince Philip’s memorial service has been revealed by royal experts.

Prince Philip’s memorial saw the Firm gather to remember the Queen’s late husband, in a poignant service at Westminster Abbey.

Among the royal attendees were The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Viewers of the televised service were treated to some rare and sweet moments from the pair, with fans praising Charlotte for being ‘a pro’ at handling her royal duties. She also delighted fans by sharing a cute moment with her cousin, Princess Beatrice. Prince George was also dubbed the ‘spitting image’ of his great-great grandad, Prince Philip.

Kate and William’s youngest child, Prince Louise was, however, noticeably absent.

Royal fans believe they spotted a clue as to why he did not attend after the official Court Circular listed him as TBC (to be confirmed).

As reported by the Mirror, Royal specialist, Patricia Treble shared a screenshot of the Court Circular and remarked that his absence was likely due to the length of the memorial, tweeting: “Sure, he turns 4 next month but that would have been a long service for such a young boy.”

A royal blog account, Gert’s Royals also tweeted the Circular and commented, “Prince Louis’s name was likely just an error. I don’t think he was ever scheduled to attend.”

Prince Louis was not the only royal not to attend. Prince Harry was also missing from the family affair, a decision that many experts have called a ‘slap in the face’ for the Queen.

It was reported that he was gearing up to make his big return to the UK, but after additional security was denied by the Home Office, he decided to skip the memorial entirely. This is said to have left the Queen, who had a teary moment during the service, in shock.