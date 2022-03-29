We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Charlotte charmed royal fans by displaying their adorable, close bond at Prince Philip’s memorial service.

Royal fans were delighted by Princess Beatrice and Princess Charlotte's obvious bond, as they shared a very cute moment together at Prince Philip's memorial.

The service marked a year since Prince Philip’s death in 2021, with several members of the Firm rallying around the Queen. Her attendance at the memorial was uncertain with the Palace taking her health ‘day by day’.

The Queen was, however, determined to go, no matter ‘how hard it was’ with Palace aides planning a military-style operation to make she was there.

Despite the service being a very poignant and somber event, royal fans could not ignore a sweet glance between Beatrice and her cousin Prince William’s daughter, Princess Charlotte.

In a video from inside the service, the family can be seen singing hymns when Princess Charlotte then looks over to Beatrice, who catches her eye and beams at her. Charlotte then grins back before looking forward again and singing.

A fan posted the exchange on Twitter with the caption, “Such a sweet moment between Princess Charlotte and Princess Beatrice, just look at them.”

Pointing out the similarities between this and the moments they shared at Beatrice’s sister, Eugenie’s wedding, another royal fan remarked, “They seem to have a special bond since always!”

A third added, “Aw I have a feeling they have always had a lovely relationship! A pic from Eugenie’s wedding comes to mind!”

As a new mother herself, Beatrice is clearly great with kids, welcoming her own daughter Sienna, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, last year.