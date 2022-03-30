We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Royal fans were left emotional after they spotted the Queen dabbing tears from her eyes during Prince Philip’s memorial service.

The memorial marked on year since Prince Philip’s death in April 2021, with the royal family and the Queen gathering to pay their respects.

The service left fans heartbroken after they spotted the Queen breakdown in a rare teary moment.

The Queen’s teary moment at Prince Philip’s memorial left royal fans heartbroken, as they watched the 95-year-old monarch pay tribute to her late husband.

The service at Westminster Abbey marked one year since the death of Prince Philip, who passed away aged 99 in April 2021. The memorial saw the Firm gather to support and remember the Duke of Edinburgh, and featured some very special details, though Prince Harry was noticeably absent.

Despite reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would make their big return to the UK for the event, they decided not to make the trip.

There were concerns leading up to the day that the Queen would also not be able to attend after suffering from ill health. With the Palace taking the decision ‘day by day’ Her Majesty was, however, determined to go, no matter ‘how hard it was’.

Thankfully all went as planned, and the Queen arrived at the Abbey in a forest green outfit to honour Prince Philip’s Edinburgh Green livery colour.

Her appearance quickly left fans reaching for the tissues, however, after she became visibly tearful as the guest began to sing ‘God Save the Queen’. She could be seen dabbing her eyes, clearly overcome by the day’s high emotions.

Royal fans quickly took to Twitter to express their heartbreak at the rare show of emotion.

One wrote, “All the royals are gathered to remember a man who dedicated his life to service. Seeing tears in the Queen’s eyes broke my heart.”

Another tweeted, “Oh no. I don’t think I’ve ever seen The Queen look so emotional as she did just then during God Save the Queen. She had tears in her eyes.”

A third added, “Tears in the Queen’s eyes! A very emotional photo taken at Prince Philip’s Memorial Service, which showed the Queen’s heartfelt loss! May God bless the beloved, adorable and amicable Queen!”

The Queen wasn’t the only one moved by the poignant day. Princess Beatrice was also spotted in floods of tears as she paid tribute to her grandfather. Despite the sad occasion, she did also manage to delight fans, by sharing the cutest moment with Princess Charlotte while the pair sang hymns.