The Queen’s teary moment at Prince Philip’s memorial left fans heartbroken

    The Queen’s teary moment at Prince Philip’s memorial left royal fans heartbroken, as they watched the 95-year-old monarch pay tribute to her late husband.

    The service at Westminster Abbey marked one year since the death of Prince Philip, who passed away aged 99 in April 2021. The memorial saw the Firm gather to support and remember the Duke of Edinburgh,  and featured some very special details, though Prince Harry was noticeably absent.

    Despite reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would make their big return to the UK for the event, they decided not to make the trip

    There were concerns leading up to the day that the Queen would also not be able to attend after suffering from ill health. With the Palace taking the decision ‘day by day’ Her Majesty was, however, determined to go, no matter ‘how hard it was’.

    Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, the Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence. (second row left to right) The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, the Duchess of Cambridge during a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey on March 29, 2022 in London, England.

    Thankfully all went as planned, and the Queen arrived at the Abbey in a forest green outfit to honour Prince Philip’s Edinburgh Green livery colour. 

    Her appearance quickly left fans reaching for the tissues, however, after she became visibly tearful as the guest began to sing ‘God Save the Queen’. She could be seen dabbing her eyes, clearly overcome by the day’s high emotions. 

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II attends a Service of Thanksgiving for her late husband, Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in central London on March 29, 2022.

    Royal fans quickly took to Twitter to express their heartbreak at the rare show of emotion.

    One wrote, “All the royals are gathered to remember a man who dedicated his life to service. Seeing tears in the Queen’s eyes broke my heart.”

    Another tweeted, “Oh no. I don’t think I’ve ever seen The Queen look so emotional as she did just then during God Save the Queen. She had tears in her eyes.”

    A third added, “Tears in the Queen’s eyes! A very emotional photo taken at Prince Philip’s Memorial Service, which showed the Queen’s heartfelt loss! May God bless the beloved, adorable and amicable Queen!”

    The Queen wasn’t the only one moved by the poignant day. Princess Beatrice was also spotted in floods of tears as she paid tribute to her grandfather.  Despite the sad occasion, she did also manage to delight fans, by sharing the cutest moment with Princess Charlotte while the pair sang hymns. 