This royal child set to earn the most – but it’s not who you’d expect!

The young royal set to earn the most has been revealed but it's not who you'd expect.

Royal children might be too young to have their own Instagram accounts just yet but if they did, the child with the biggest earnings would be Princess Charlotte.

Charlotte joins two other young royals who are top three of the table when it comes to estimated net worth beating the likes of Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy.

Princess Charlotte would be set to make the most money out of all the royal children if she had her own Instagram account.

As the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, royal child Princess Charlotte, six, has topped the list of the richest kids in the world with her estimated $3.64 billion net worth – beating her older brother Prince George, eight, who has been ranked second with a value of £2.1 billion.

According to research carried out by Electric Ride on Cars, all three Cambridge kids have made it into the top three richest kids in the world – with Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy joining in joint third place with Prince Louis, three, and almost a £1billion price tag.

Their mother Kate Middleton shares sweet family snaps of the youngsters throughout the year – especially during milestone moments such as their birthdays or school beginnings and most recently Princess Charlotte’s involvement in the Big Butterfly Count

Kate uploaded a snap and captioned it, ‘We wanted to share these beautiful Peacock and Red Admiral butterflies as part of Big #ButterflyCount initiative taking place across the UK. @savebutterflies are encouraging us all to count these incredible creatures because not only are they beautiful creatures to be around but they are also extremely important. Butterflies are vital parts of the ecosystem as both pollinators and components of the food chain. Hopefully you can beat last year’s total, @savebutterflies’

And Princess Charlotte’s outfits are normally a sell-out online, proving that she has future influencer potential.

Number five on the list is Suri Cruise, 15, ($800,000,000), daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes.

Stormi Webster, three, is worth an estimated $726,000,000 while Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, are valued at $200,000,000.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez’ twins Max & Emme Maribel Muñiz, 13, are worth an estimated $200,000,000, and the son of Indian actress Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, four, is ranked ninth with $100,000,000.

Finally, YouTube star Ryan Kaji, nine, falls in 10th place with a net worth of around $32,000,000.

But if you’re wondering what the estimated net worth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor , two, is then surprisingly he just missed out on the top 10 rankings, worth an estimated £21.8m.

And Archie’s little sister, Lilibet Diana, aged two months, is still too young to make the ranking this time.