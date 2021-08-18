We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'won't christen baby Lilibet Diana in front of the Queen', according to a royal expert.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'heartbroken' and 'scared' as they open up on the 'many layers of pain' in the world

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have made a u-turn on the idea of christening baby Lilibet-Diana in front of the Queen at Windsor.

The Sussexes, who stepped back as senior working members of the royal family last year, were supposed to be keen on christening their daughter baby Lilibet, aged two months, in the UK after Prince Harry ‘made his intentions clear’.

But following the news that Prince Harry is releasing his own memoir autobiography with Penguin Random House, it’s understood the Sussexes will want to “do things their own way” in a bid to not make the same mistakes they did with their first child Archie, now two.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam told the Express.co.uk, “Harry and Meghan’s relations with the British press went badly downhill when Archie was christened in private and the names of the godparents were not released.”

“The Sussexes were emphatic that they intended to do things their own way and so it has proved.”

They released a snap taken from a pregnancy photo shoot earlier this year to reveal that they were expecting their second baby. And the couple waited until their bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview to announce the baby’s gender.

Mr Fitzwilliam added, “It must be likely that she will be christened in California though there were rumours of a possible christening at Windsor.”

Richard went on to point out that as Meghan and Harry had not yet released a photo of Lilibet, it was a sign that they are doing things as they see fit.

He added, “We have no idea at all when the Queen and other members of the royal family will meet Lili or when Harry and Meghan will next visit the UK.”

You can see the intimate photo that was released following Archie’s private christening and some unhappy royal fans in this news report below…

Fans will have to wait and see when their next glimpse of Harry and Meghan’s children will be…