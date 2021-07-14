We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles inherited Prince Philip’s title of Duke of Edinburgh after he passed away and it’s claimed he “may even wish” it to go a close royal relative – and it’s not his brother Prince Edward.

Prince Charles is currently first in line to the throne and has several titles to his name including Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall. Following the sad passing of Prince Philip in April, Charles is said to also hold his late father’s title of Duke of Edinburgh. This was granted to the Queen’s husband of 73 years back in 1947 and Charles will retain the title until he becomes king when it reverts to the crown.

For over two decades now it’s been understood that Prince Edward will be passed this title. Back in 1999 when Edward married his wife Sophie, now Countess of Wessex, a statement was released outlining this plan.

“The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales have also agreed that the Prince Edward should be given the Dukedom of Edinburgh in due course, when the present title held now by Prince Philip eventually reverts to the Crown”, it declared.

Now royal commentator Richard Kay has claimed that Charles could “wish” his grandson Prince Louis to inherit the title amid recent speculation over whether or not it will indeed go to Edward.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Richard claimed, “Charles’s charitable portfolio is being streamlined for when he is king and this same forensic approach is being applied to how much and what the royal family does in his reign. As it will certainly downsize, it means fewer royals carrying out engagements.

“So it is against a background of a slimmed down monarchy that the Prince has been developing ideas about working royals, their titles and how they fit in with his vision of a modern Britain.”

He suggested that this could perhaps influence the way Charles considers titles for his relatives.

“Someone close to Charles told me that rather than more royal titles, the Prince prefers fewer. If Edward did inherit the Edinburgh title, it would then pass to his own son, James, Viscount Severn, who is being raised to expect a life outside the Royal Family”, Richard explained.

“The Edinburgh title, created by King George I for his grandson, Frederick has been revived twice (by Queen Victoria for her second son Alfred, and by George VI for Prince Philip) and Charles may even wish it to go to his own grandson, Prince Louis.”

As the grandson, son and brother of future kings, Louis already accompanies the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to some events. And whilst nothing has been confirmed, he could potentially become a working royal in the future.

However, the Royal Family have not publicly addressed the recent rumours about the future of the Duke of Edinburgh title. Regardless of what decision is made, this is a title many will continue to strongly associate with Prince Philip.

His memory will likely be a source of great inspiration for the future Duke of Edinburgh.