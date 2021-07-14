We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William did a ‘terribly’ embarrassing thing moments before meeting his future wife Kate Middleton for the very first time.

The Duke of Cambridge, who was studying at the University of St Andrew’s when he was introduced to Catherine Middleton – the name she was formerly known by, little did he know back then that she was to become his wife.

Meeting someone you like for the first time is a nerve-wracking time for most of us, and that includes Prince William, who almost literally fell head over heels for his love.

Speaking in a 2020 documentary William & Kate: Too Good to Be True, royal author Tom Quinn said, “One of the funny stories is he was so desperate to meet her that as he walked towards her, he apparently tripped and said, ‘Oh, that’s a terrible start, you’re going to think I’m a complete clot.’”

But his clumsiness didn’t put Kate off. She established a firm friendship with the young prince very quickly and they started secretly dating when they were living together in their second year of university.

How did Kate Middleton catch Prince William’s eye at a fashion show?

Kate, who was 19 at the time, took part in a St. Andrews University fashion show, strutting down the catwalk in a rather barely-there sheath dress. Prince William paid £200 for a ticket and apparently whispered to his friend, “She’s hot!”. Although Prince William and Kate had been good friends prior to this night, seeing Kate confidently take to the catwalk obviously made Prince William see her in a totally different way. The young couple had their privacy protected up in Scotland, but the pair’s relationship was confirmed in 2004 when they were pictured skiing together.

The couple have gone on to have three children, son Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, and the pair recently revisited the University in May this year to host a drive-thru cinema for NHS workers.

Prince William had started off his teenage years as a heartthrob and he found it difficult to deal with. And it only heightened when he applied to study at St. Andrew’s as figures from the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service found that applications had increased by 44 percent in a staggering move dubbed the ‘Prince William effect’.

This year Kate and William celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary by releasing a family video to mark the milestone.