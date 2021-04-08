We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton and Sophie Wessex have bonded over this surprisingly normal activity.

Kate Middleton and Sophie Wessex have struck up a friendship over a surprisingly normal activity

The Duchess of Cambridge and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, both seek a normal life for their children amid the royal drama of late

Kate Middleton and Sophie Wessex’s bond is growing and it’s said to be down to the key objective they both share when it comes to parenting.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is mother to sons Prince George, seven, Louis, two, and daughter Princess Charlotte, five, has frequently participated in both in-person and online events and appearances over the years with Sophie, who has daughter Lady Louise Windsor, 17, and James, Viscount Severn, 13.

And their partnership is said to be down to the fact they are both committed to making life as normal as possible for their children and even enjoying some Netflix together from time to time.

It comes as Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal life, to settle down in LA with their son Archie, as they await the arrival of baby number two as the royal family deal with the fall-out from their explosive Oprah Winfrey interview.

“Sophie has been a trusted friend and ally for Catherine and has always been generous about sharing her insights from her experience,” said a royal insider. “During these past few weeks, Sophie has quietly checked in with the duchess to see how she is faring since the interview and spent some time with her to lend support. She’s been the close friend that Catherine needed.”

Not only do Kate and Sophie share similar backgrounds – they both come from non-royal families and it’s thought that these similar backgrounds and shared experiences while adjusting to the new way of life have allowed them to become good friends.

Kate, who married Prince William had to learn about royal protocol and take on new duties while in the public eye, and likewise, Sophie, who is married to Prince Edward, had to do the same, and it’s given them more in common than they have with most of their other in-laws.

“Catherine and Sophie have seen a substantial increase in the number of official engagements they must carry out and both have done so with grace and good humor,” an insider told Best Life. “The Queen has relied on them both to step in and step up during the difficulties of the past year. Sophie gets on with Catherine. They were good friends but now they’re closer than ever. They make a good team.”

And according to a Palace source, the two women often talk about their children and their future roles within the family. “Both Catherine and Sophie understand what it’s like to raise a family inside the royal fishbowl, but still want their children to have as normal a life as possible,” the insider said. “The duchess and the countess share that goal and find a great deal of mutual support in each other.”