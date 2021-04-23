We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The sweet way Prince Harry is looking after wife Meghan Markle as she prepares to give birth has been revealed.

The Duchess of Sussex is expected to have her second child this summer

Prince Harry is said to have been ‘constantly doting’ on his wife Meghan Markle as she nears towards the end of her second pregnancy.

The Duke of Sussex flew from the UK back to his LA home after attending his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral last weekend and since he touched down on the other side of the Atlantic, it’s understood he’s been pulling out all the stops to make his wife feel as comfortable as possible in the final stages of her pregnancy.

Harry, 36, is said to have been a ‘supportive partner’ which a source telling US Weekly, “Harry is helping out around the house. He’s always such a supportive partner, but when Meghan is pregnant, Harry takes on the brunt of physical responsibilities, cooking for her and making her comfortable.”

Meghan revealed her heart-breaking miscarriage last year so it’s no surprise that Harry will want everything to be fine.

The insider added that Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, who was pretty hands-on throughout Meghan’s first pregnancy and following the birth of son Archie , one, hasn’t been around as much this time round.

Meghan, who is expecting a girl, was forced to miss the funeral service as her doctor didn’t give her the all clear to fly, but she paid tribute in her own way , despite not personally attending.

And despite Harry only being away for a short period of time, it’s understood the Duke found it difficult being apart from them.