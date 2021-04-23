The sweet way Prince Harry is looking after wife Meghan Markle as she prepares to give birth has been revealed.
Prince Harry is said to have been ‘constantly doting’ on his wife Meghan Markle as she nears towards the end of her second pregnancy.
The Duke of Sussex flew from the UK back to his LA home after attending his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral last weekend and since he touched down on the other side of the Atlantic, it’s understood he’s been pulling out all the stops to make his wife feel as comfortable as possible in the final stages of her pregnancy.
Harry, 36, is said to have been a ‘supportive partner’ which a source telling US Weekly, “Harry is helping out around the house. He’s always such a supportive partner, but when Meghan is pregnant, Harry takes on the brunt of physical responsibilities, cooking for her and making her comfortable.”
Meghan revealed her heart-breaking miscarriage last year so it’s no surprise that Harry will want everything to be fine.
A source told the publication whilst he was in the UK, “He’s really missing Meghan and Archie and has been FaceTiming them every day to check-in. He actually speaks to Meghan a few times a day because he worries [about] leaving her when she’s so far along in her pregnancy.”