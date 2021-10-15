We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Wiliam has given fans a sneaky peek at the romantic Kate Middleton photo that takes pride of place in his office during a special Instagram Q&A video.

The Duke of Cambridge has several framed photos on display in his office at his Kensington Palace home.

Kate Middleton left 'stunned' when James Bond star Rami Malek asked her this personal question.

The Duke of Cambridge, who has been recently campaigning for people to help tackle climate change as he approaches his Earthshot Prize awards ceremony on Sunday.

The Earthshot Prize is a global environment prize aimed at inspiring positivity and solutions to tackle some of the world’s biggest environmental challenges.

And during the special Q&A a selection of family photographs can be seen on the side units of the family home.

One is Prince William and Kate’s 10th-anniversary portrait that was taken by photographer Chris Floyd. Fans can see it stand pride of place over William’s right shoulder (on the left side of the screen as you look at him in the video) positioned next to the lamp on the sideboard.

Next to it, the Duke has paid tribute to his beloved late grandfather Prince Philip as a frame snap of him and Prince George carriage riding is positioned on the other side of the table.

The Duke of Edinburgh died in April this year aged 99, but he is still in the hearts of the royals and the sweet photo was taken by Kate.

And Prince William has shown his children mean everything to him as a snap of Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their first day back at school can be seen standing on the sideboard along the adjoining wall.

During the Q&A Prince William admitted, “I want my children’s future to be better than what we have at the moment, as we all do.”

And he recently shared Prince George’s ‘confusion’ over littering after he took part in a litter pick at school.

Meanwhile, during the Q&A a fan asked ‘Are Unicorns real?’ and Prince William replied, ‘Well I think if you talk to my daughter she’d say they were real. Obviously, it’s a trade secret so I can’t possibly comment.’

Princess Charlotte was pictured with a unicorn keyring attached to her bag as she joined brother George for the autumn terms at St Thomas’ School in Battersea last year, where they have access to up to 60 after-school clubs.

Meanwhile, Prince William gave fans a closer look at his home decor during his interview with the BBC when he called for entrepreneurs to “repair this planet” not explore space travel.

During the clip, you can get a closer view of his ornaments, picture frames and even spot a new addition to the family.

One fan commented, ‘100% thought that was a real dog for about a second,’ in response to spotting what appears to be a Dorgi door stop statue hiding under the sidetable – a nod to his grandmother the Queen who owns Dorgi’s.

The Queen recently spoke out about her ‘irritation’ over the world issue when she was overheard expressing her annoyance when people are all talk and no action.

Another fan added, ‘I want that dog!! Wonder where it’s from?’

And also in the pride of place is the Cambridge family Christmas card portrait from 2020 which was taken at their Norfolk home of Anmer Hall.

It features Prince William, wife Kate Middleton, and their three children, George, eight, Charlotte, six, and Louis, three and is placed on the side unit opposite the treasured school photograph.

And as we countdown to Christmas, William will have to make room on the side for the new annual festive portrait.