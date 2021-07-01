We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Royal experts claim Prince William sent a pointed signal to Prince Harry at England’s Euro game at Wembley, ahead of their reunion.



Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince George were at Wembley to watch England’s historic win over Germany in the Euros this week.

Experts are claiming the ‘united front’ was a deliberate signal from William and his family to Harry, ahead of a reunion for their Princess Diana’s memorial.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended England’s historic game against Germany, with their eldest son Prince George.

England fans called for Prince George to become the team’s mascot and lucky charm following the big win, and royal fans were touched by the family cheering on the England team.

Now, it’s been reported that the “united front” the family displayed may have been a signal to Prince Harry.

Prince Harry has returned to the UK and has been isolating at Frogmore Cottage. The brothers, whose relationship has been strained after Harry’s move to LA, are set to reunite for the memorial for their mother, Princess Diana. The memorial is paying tribute to her legacy and life on what would have been her 60th birthday.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe told OK! magazine that the joyous images could have been a signal. He said, “Harry won’t have been able to go to the game as he’s still in his isolation period so he will have watched alone from Frogmore cottage.

“It will have been a stark contrast to seeing William and Kate and George cheering on their country and putting on a united front as a family. William and Kate don’t do things by accident and I think this will have been a deliberate signal they were sending to Harry ahead of Thursday.’

The statue of Princess Diana will be unveiled in the gardens of Kensington Palace. Speaking in a surprise appearance at The Diana Awards, Harry gave a sweet nod to his brother and said, “She would be so proud of you all for living an authentic life with purpose and with compassion for others.

“Our mum believed that young people have the power to change the world.”