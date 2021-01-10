We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Eugenie is pregnant with her first child and we know the royal baby is due in “early 2021.” But, with the country in national lockdown thanks to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, where are Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank living while they wait for the arrival of their tot?

Eugenie and Jack briefly moved into Frogmore Cottage – after the couple were given access to the royal residence by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who previously lived there before relocating to America.

The couple were said to be “delighted” with their new home, which was suitably kitted out to raise a child.

“Frogmore was kitted out to Meghan and Harry’s tastes with son Archie in mind, so it is the perfect place for a couple to bring up a baby,” an insider told The Sun. “It has the bonus of being around the corner from her parents and, of course, the Queen.”

But, bizarrely just six weeks later the Princess moved out of Frogmore Cottage and returned to Kensington Palace. So where is the pregnant royal now?

Where is pregnant Princess Eugenie spending lockdown?

With their baby due any day now, it is thought Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are spending lockdown with Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson at the Royal Lodge in Great Windsor Park.

Royal expert, Omid Scobie, said the royals are likely to have “bubbled” with Eugenie’s parents for lockdown, given the impending arrival of their baby.

Speaking on ABC royal podcast The Heirpod, he said, “I saw information today that the couple have actually been spending their holidays with Sarah Ferguson, ‘Fergie’, and Prince Andrew at their Windsor Lodge home, on the Windsor Estate.

“So I imagine that’s probably where they will remain up until much later in the year.”

Do Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson live together?

Yes. The couple live at Windsor Lodge in Windsor Great Park. The property was previously the private residence of the Queen Mother for over 70 years, before being gifted to Prince Andrew in 2003 following her death.

Despite their separation and subsequent divorce in 1996, Sarah Ferguson and the Duke of York maintain a strong partnership and friendship, and Sarah moved into Royal Lodge with Prince Andrew in 2008.

It’s thought that the Windsor home is now Sarah’s permanent residence, but the size of the mansion allows the pair to live their lives happily but separately. In a radio interview in 2016, Fergie explained, “I’m in and out all the time and he’s in and out all the time.”

Where does Princess Beatrice live?

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi married in a secret ceremony in 2020, but are yet to announce where their marital home is.

The couple are thought to be living in the royal residence, Nottingham Cottage – which was left vacant when Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals and relocated to the United States last year.

Video of the Week

The two-bedroom residence has been nicknamed “Nott Cott” and its small size in comparison to other royal homes is ideal for the newly-wed couple.

It was reported that the couple moved to Edo’s £1.5million family home in Chipping Norton in the Cotswolds, where it is thought they spent the coronavirus lockdown.

It has also been reported that the couple may move to Edo’s family villa in Italy.