The Queen has said goodbye to her summer home and moved house

The Queen has bid farewell to her summer home Balmoral Castle and returned to Windsor Castle for the winter.

The Queen famously spends the summer months at her Scottish residence on the Balmoral estate and returned to the castle without Prince Philip for the first time earlier this year.

Her Majesty has now gone back to Windsor Castle, where she spent the majority of the pandemic’s lockdown, having ditched Buckingham Palace and making it her permanent residence.

The Queen headed to Scotland in July of this year to enjoy her annual summer break at Balmoral, just months after losing her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.

It’s believed her visit to the iconic royal residence was able to allow her to finally mourn the death of Prince Philip, following his passing at Windsor Castle in April.

After her Balmoral break, the monarch usually heads back to London’s Buckingham Palace to resume her duties, but is now expected to remain at Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future.

The next time the Queen swaps houses will likely be in December, when she travels to Norfolk’s Sandringham estate so she can celebrate a traditional Christmas with the royal family.

It’s thought that 2021 was one of the Queen’s first summers at Balmoral without Prince Philip by her side. However she was reportedly kept company by close members of The Firm such as her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, with the likes of Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and the Cambridge kids plus Princess Eugenie and baby August paying visits.

Shortly after Philip’s death, Her Majesty even shared an unseen, personal photograph of her and the Duke of Edinburgh enjoying one of many Balmoral summers.

The photo was taken by her daughter-in-law, Sophie Wessex, and shows the couple grinning side by side, enjoying a picnic on the Aberdeenshire hills.

“The Queen wishes to share this private photograph taken with The Duke of Edinburgh at the top of the Coyles of Muick, Scotland in 2003. 📷Photograph by The Countess of Wessex,” a caption beside the rare snap said.

“Her Majesty and the Royal Family are grateful for all the messages of condolence from around the world and have been touched to see and hear so many people sharing fond memories of The Duke, in celebration of his life,” the touching message continued.