Meghan Markle has claimed Kate Middleton was the one who made HER cry before her wedding to Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex has spoken out during her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In other royal news, Meghan Markle claimed that there was ‘concern’ among the royal family about Archie’s skin colour, before he was born.

Meghan Markle has claimed Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge was the one who upset HER before her wedding day.

The shock claim was made during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired on CBS last night (Sunday 7th March) and comes just weeks after Prince Harry and Meghan decided to officially step back from being working senior royals.

During the interview, Meghan claimed Kate made her cry during planning for her wedding to Prince Harry, not the other way round, as had been reported.

The claims relate to a discussion about the bridesmaid outfit that her daughter, Princess Charlotte, would wear. The incident, which was first reported by The Telegraph, claimed there had been a “row” over whether the young bridesmaid should wear tights for the May 2018 wedding.

At the time it was reported that Kate felt they should, saying it was protocol, while Meghan, reportedly did not want them to.. In a rare statement, Kensington Palace denied the claims at the time.

But Meghan, who moved to a new home in LA with Harry and baby Archie last year, lifted the lid on the alleged row, when Oprah Winfrey asked, “Did you make Kate cry?” she replied, “No, no, the reverse happened.”

Meghan, who claims Kate made her cry continued, “I am not sharing this to be in any way disparaging about her [Kate]. I would hope that she would want that to be corrected.”

Explaining the flower girl dress situation, Meghan told Oprah, “A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something pertaining to flower girl dresses. And it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings.”

Meghan said she wanted her sister-in-law to be supportive of the decisions she had made for her wedding.

She recalled, “I thought in the context of everything else that was going on in those days leading to the wedding, it didn’t make sense to not be just doing whatever everyone else is doing, which was trying to be supportive knowing what was going on with my dad and whatnot.”

Meghan said she did not want to get into details, saying Kate had “apologised and I [had] forgiven her”.

She explained, “It was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something.

“But she owned it, and she apologised, and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing. She did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, to just take accountability for it.”

Meghan claims Kate made her cry but also claimed the monarchy had previously prevented her from clearing the air. “I think it’s really important for people to understand the truth,” she said. “But also I think a lot of it that was fed into by the media.”