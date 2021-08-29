We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have “no regrets” about their controversial decision to step back as senior members of the royal family.

To say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back as senior members of the royal family back in 2020 was controversial would be an understatement.

Not only is the very act of removing yourself from the institution that raised you a huge decision to make, nobody could have predicted what would follow.

As well as re-locating to America to start a new life with their children, the couple agreed to take part in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in which several serious claims were made against the royal family.

The couple leveraged claims that an un-named member of the royal family had questioned what colour Archie’s skin would be. And the bombshell race claims left the Queen determined to get to the bottom of recent events.

They also opened up about Meghan’s deteriorating mental health which resulted in her telling Prince Harry she didn’t want to be alive any more. They claim her pleas were ignored by the institution.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly later felt the Queen “didn’t take full ownership” of the claims made during the interview.

However, despite all of that, the couple are said to have “no regrets” about what ensued after they walked away.

In an updated epilogue for the famous biography, Finding Freedom, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote, “As difficult as recent years have been, sources close to the Sussexes say that neither Harry nor Meghan have any regrets about the decisions they have made.”

With the couple having landed several lucrative deals with the likes of Netflix and Spotify and the Duchess having published her own children’s book, friends of Meghan say “she is ‘proud’ to see how far she has come and what she and Harry have been able to build in the brief twelve months of their new financially independent lives.”