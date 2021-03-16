We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry has reportedly spoken to his brother Prince William and his father Prince Charles for the first time since his and wife Meghan Markle's shock Oprah Winfrey interview.

The brothers are said to have had conversations that were “not productive”.

This royal news comes after Prince Harry paid a heartbreaking tribute to Princess Diana on Mother’s Day.

Gayle King, who is said to be one of Meghan’s close friends, revealed that Harry and William have finally had a conversation following the explosive interview.

Speaking on CBS This Morning, Gayle claimed that the royal brothers’ conversation was “unproductive”.

“I’m not trying to break news, but I did actually call them to see how they were feeling and it’s true Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, too.

“The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive but they are glad that they have at least started a conversation,” Gayle said.

Harry and William are said to be trying to rebuild a connection ahead of this summer, when they will come face to face again for a memorial to their mother, Princess Diana.

During his chat with Oprah, Harry admitted that his relationship with his brother is “distance” and also shared insights of his strained relationship with father, Prince Charles, saying he feels “let down” by him and claiming Charles stopped taking his phone calls when he and Meghan stepped back from royal life.

Harry also explained that he and Meghan had been forced to live on the inheritance money that Princess Diana left him, having been cut off by Royal Family.

Meanwhile, Meghan alleged that a racist comment about the colour of baby Archie’s skin had been made by an unnamed member of the family. Oprah later confirmed that the remark wasn’t made by the Queen or Prince Philip.

“In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, we had the conversation of he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title and, also, concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Meghan told Oprah.

“They were concerned that if he were too brown that that would be a problem?,” Oprah later asked.

“If that’s the assumption you’re making…that would be a safe one,” Meghan responded.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant with a baby girl, also said that she faced suicidal feelings during her time in the royal spotlight but wasn’t given help when she reached out to The Firm.

Prince William responded to claims made in the interview days after it aired when he stepped out alongside Kate Middleton to attend a royal engagement at an East London school.

At the time he said he had not yet spoken to his brother but insisted that his family are “very much not racist”.

The Queen responded to the shock interview, sharing a statement saying, “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.