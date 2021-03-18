Queen in ‘constant crisis meetings’ since Prince Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview ‘wreaked havoc’ on Royal Family

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has reportedly been in “constant crisis meetings” ever since her grandson Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview “wreaked havoc” on the Royal Family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent “tell-all” interview left viewers shocked by their astonishing revelations.

The Queen has supposedly been in “constant crisis meetings” and has “barely had any time to herself” since the interview aired.

The Queen has faced a challenging few weeks following the airing of her grandson Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex’s “tell-all” Oprah interview. During the interview, the royal couple made several astonishing revelations. Perhaps the most shocking of these was Meghan’s claim that comments were made by an unnamed member of the Royal Family about her and Prince Harry’s son Archie’s skin colour before he was born.

Meghan also claimed that she was denied mental health support when she reached out to The Firm while suffering suicidal feelings and she and Harry shared their sadness over Archie not having a title.

Since then the Queen has responded to the interview. In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, the palace said: ‘The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

‘The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members.’

Meanwhile, Prince William told reporters that his family are “very much not racist” during a royal engagement to an East London school, days after the interview aired.

Now, according to Us Weekly, a source exclusively revealed that the Queen “has barely had any time to herself since the interview” and she has been in “constant crisis meetings”.

Though it’s understood that the Queen has not watched the special, the source suggested that she has been “thoroughly briefed” by Buckingham Palace aides on what was said.

The source stated: “The queen has always had a soft spot for Harry and looked out for him, so [she] is incredibly hurt and shocked that it has come to this.

“She’s trying to be understanding and see things from Harry’s perspective, but the allegations he and Meghan have made are hard for her to digest. The interview has wreaked havoc on the royal family.”

It’s also been suggested that William and Prince Charles have now spoken to Prince Harry, though the conversations were reportedly “not productive”.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s interview comes after the couple officially stepped back from the Royal Family and their roles as working royals. They are currently expecting a baby girl and have settled into their new LA home.

This article was originally published on Woman&Home