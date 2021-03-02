We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Eugenie welcomed baby August in early February and this month will be even more special for the proud new mother following his arrival.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their son August on February 9.

This month will be even more significant for the new mother as she celebrates two milestones.

Princess Eugenie gave birth to her first child on February 9 at The Portland Hospital. The proud new mother seemed to be following in her cousin Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s footsteps, welcoming her son in the same hospital Meghan gave birth to son Archie in.

The sweet links between Princess Eugenie’s son and Archie didn’t stop there. Both sets of royal parents chose to share the first pictures of their child in their own unique way, breaking with royal tradition.

Eugenie announced her son’s arrival with an adorable Instagram snap featuring his tiny hand. She then went on to reveal his adorable name and share their first photo as a family of three. Whilst February was undeniably a momentous month for Princess Eugenie, March will be very special indeed.

This month she will mark her first Mother’s Day with baby August on March 14. Last year Eugenie posted a heartfelt tribute to her mother Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York on this important day.

Sharing a series of family snaps on Instagram she wrote: ‘Today I want to celebrate my mumma but also all the amazing mothers out there.’

Eugenie concluded her caption with the important message that: ‘Today and every day we should tell our loved ones how much we love and cherish them.’

This month will also see Eugenie celebrate her first birthday as a new mum on 23 March. Last year the Queen shared a particularly adorable post to mark her granddaughter’s 30th birthday. On the Royal Family official Instagram account, royal fans were delighted to see a candid picture of the monarch and Eugenie together in Windsor.

‘Wishing Princess Eugenie a very Happy Birthday! 🎂🎈 Her Royal Highness is The Queen’s 6th grandchild. Today she turns 30. This 📸was taken in 2019 when The Princess joined her grandmother at a Maundy Thursday Service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor,’ the caption revealed.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are understood to be settling into life with little August at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former UK home, Frogmore Cottage.

The couple will no doubt be looking forward to this extra special month for their family.