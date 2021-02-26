We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry has revealed that the Queen bought his baby son Archie the most incredible present for Christmas.

Prince Harry appeared on James Corden’s Late Late Show for his most detailed TV interview since moving too America.

This royal news comes after it was claimed Meghan and Harry will address ‘tension’ in the royal family during their Oprah interview.

Harry appeared alongside James Corden for a segment on The Late Late Show, opening up about stepping back from royal life, starting afresh in his and Meghan’s new LA home and even sharing an adorable insight into the early days of the couple’s romance – admitting he knew she was ‘the one’ on their second date.

The video clip even shows Meghan calling Harry her nickname for him – and it’s super cute.

Doting dad Harry, who will soon welcome his and Meghan’s second child, also gave away some adorable details about baby son Archie Harrison.

Chatting away about his grandmother the Queen and keeping in touch with her via Zoom, Harry explained that Her Majesty made sure to send little Archie a special Christmas present across the pond.

“My son is now over a year and a half, he is hysterical, he’s got the most amazing personality, he’s already putting two, three words together, he’s already singing songs,” Harry gushed.

“My grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meg said a waffle maker, she sent us a waffle maker for Archie so breakfast now.”

“Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix, in the waffle maker, flip it, out it comes, he loves it.”

Harry confirmed that waffles are a totally royal certified breakfast, adding, “Now I have waffles for breakfast. Bit of yoghurt, bit of jam on top. Berries maybe, a little bit of honey, a little bit of syrup.”

We need to get our hands on a waffle maker, ASAP.