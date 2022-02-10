We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate are set to inherit the Queen’s beloved home, Windsor Castle, as it’s claimed Prince Charles finds it “too noisy”.

Charles and his wife Camilla, who has been announced as future Queen Consort, currently reside in Clarence House but according to the Daily Mail, they plan to relocate to the traditional home of the Sovereign, Buckingham Palace, when Charles takes the throne.

Royal sources told the publication that there is ‘no question’ that Prince Charles, who is first in the line of succession, will be living in Buckingham Palace when he becomes King, as his mother did.

A close friend also added, “Charles is firmly of the view that it is the most distinct symbol of the monarchy in the heart of the nation’s capital and therefore it must be his home, he also thinks it would be strange to have Buckingham Palace without royals living there.”

Despite her main residence being Buckingham Palace, the Queen has moved to make Windsor Castle her primary royal home in recent months.

The Daily Mail’s Richard Kay predicts Charles will reject the spacious castle and pass it down to the Cambridges. He reportedly finds the Berkshire based residence “too noisy” as it is under a flight path from Heathrow airport.

Instead, William and Kate could be set to inherit the castle. The couple and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, currently split their time between their apartment in Kensington Palace and their Norfolk home, Amner Hall.

This isn’t the only home the couple is rumoured to be inheriting. They could also take on the Queen’s ‘forgotten castle’ of Fort Belvedere which also sits on Windsor Castle’s estate.