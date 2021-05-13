Zara Tindall is celebrating something incredibly special this weekend

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Zara Tindall is gearing up for a special weekend as she celebrates her 40th birthday, which will be her first birthday since welcoming new royal baby Lucas.

Zara and Mike Tindall are reportedly planning a private celebration as Zara marks her 40th birthday as a mother of three to Mia, Lena and Lucas.

Zara welcomed baby Lucas, who is one of the Queen’s ten great-grandchildren, in March, giving birth to him on the bathroom floor.

Zara, who was born at St Mary’s Hospital on May 15, 1981, is Princess Anne’s only daughter with her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, and is set to mark her 40th birthday this Saturday.

She’s the Queen’s eldest granddaughter and is 19th in the royal line of succession and named baby Lucas after her late grandfather Prince Philip, calling him Lucas Philip Tindall.

The royal is married to former England rugby player Mike Tindall, who recently revealed on his podcast, The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby that he had a chance to bond with little Lucas when Zara took the girls for a day out.

Th proud father shared details of the reality of parenting as he added, “You literally feed him, he goes to sleep, I went to the gym, he wakes up, I feed him. I watched rugby whilst I was feeding him, he went back to sleep.” But Mike was sure to add that “It was the best day. Just the house on your own.”

Mike has always been open about his family life, as he previously admitted that there were some differences between Zara’s labour and a traditional royal birth.

Mike confirmed that Zara had given birth to Lucas on their bathroom floor while waiting for the ambulance.

“Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house. Arrived very quickly, didn’t make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor,” he said days after Lucas was born.

The midwife who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn’t that far away so she drove up, got there just we had assumed the position. The second midwife arrived just after the head arrived,” he added.