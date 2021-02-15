7 day detox plan to kick-start your metabolism and weight loss

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A 7 day detox plan can come in many different shapes and sizes, from just drinking more water to the fruitarian diet.

Over the years, celebrities and influencers have turned detox plans into a ‘quick fix’ way to lose weight. But detoxing is certainly not an easy option and won’t be for everyone, as these diet plans are unlike many of the others out there. Popular weight loss options like intermittent fasting diets, such as the 5:2 and 16:8 for example, require timed eating and calorie counting, while detox diet plans are a total shift in the way you consume nutrients.

People take on the challenge because they see it as a way to clear out the overload of toxic products in our bodies, like processed foods, alcohol, caffeine and sugar.

But does a 7 day detox plan actually work? Here’s what the experts have to say…

What is the 7 day detox plan?

A 7 day detox plan is essential a ‘clean eating programme’ and involves eating more fresh fruits and vegetables, while removing the toxic products from your system.

The toxins can be both what’s around us and what we consume, nutritional advisor at Bio Kult Claire Barnes says. “We are constantly bombarded with environmental toxins; paint and cleaning chemicals in the home, radiation from Wi-Fi, traffic pollution and pesticides from fields, to name but a few.

“Toxins may also enter the body through our consumption of artificial sweeteners, food additives, alcohol, smoking, medications and even the chemicals we rub into our skin and hair. Not only are our body’s battling with toxins entering the body from the outside world, but we also naturally produce our own toxins, such as urea, carbon dioxide and lactic acid which must be excreted from the body. In addition to these, some less desirable bacteria that may live in our digestive tract can also produce toxins that could cross the intestinal lining and enter the bloodstream.”

Most people consider a liver cleanse to be the top priority when it comes to detoxing but Claire says, “the liver alone cannot fulfil its detoxification role unless many other systems are also working effectively, namely the bowels, kidneys, lymph and skin.”

This is where the 7 day detox plan comes in, as it works in phases to clear out – or ‘detoxify’ – these other systems.

How does the detox plan work?

A detox plan works to encourage the three phases of natural detoxification in the body.

Phase 1: Enzymes protect cells from damage by breaking the toxins down into smaller, water-soluble substances.

Phase 2: Substances from phase one bind with other substances, known as conjugates, to make them less harmful and even more soluble for excretion.

Phase 3: Waste removal into the kidney to be excreted in the urine or the liver to be excreted through bile into the digestive tract and excreted via stools.

These phases are helped along with the addition of extra macronutrients, vitamins, minerals and amino acids in your diet. Some of the best foods to eat on a detox include those that include high amounts of protein, B vitamins, vitamin E and C, magnesium, selenium and zinc.

Scroll down for the 7 day detox plan, with meal suggestions included.

Nutritionist Kim Pearson explains that initially, “there are two main ways you can support your body’s natural detoxification processes”.

“Firstly, ensure you are getting enough dietary fibre which supports healthy elimination of waste from the bowel. If we have a diet lacking in fibre and aren’t having regular bowel movements then our body may reabsorb the filtered toxins. Eating a wide range of organic vegetables is a great way to increase your fibre intake.”

Following high fibre diet outside of the detox can also help with this when the 7 day detox is over.

“Secondly, drink plenty of water which supports elimination of waste via the kidneys.”

But Kim warms, “A lot of people refer to detoxing in the same way as crash dieting. A week-long detox or cleanse will not magically reverse weeks, months or even years of unhealthy living. If we are healthy, our body’s detoxification systems act efficiently and carry out their jobs day to day, whether we are ‘detoxing’ or not.”

Is the 7 day detox plan good for weight loss?

Most people lose weight on a cleansing programme but the amounts vary on the degree of calorie restriction, says Suzie Sawyer, clinical nutritionist at Feel Alive UK.

“Detox programmes including fasting, either for an extended period of time or for short periods, or those where only juices are permitted, will deliver quicker weight loss.

“Most people feel much healthier after a cleanse and often have more energy. If people have inflammatory conditions, often these can be alleviated and other health issues can often be reversed. The success of these programmes also depends on overall lifestyle and whether individuals are able to sustain changes needed to their diet in the longer term. Plus, of course, it’s very dependent on each individual’s health, but generally a cleansing programme has positive effects.”

However, it’s by no means the most effective way to lose weight. In fact, detoxing solely for weight loss is unsustainable in the long-term and with the withdrawal of some other essential nutrients, the negatives tend to outweigh the positives.

“Juicing or detoxification diets may seem to work because they lead to extremely low caloric intake, however tend to lead to weight gain once a normal diet is resumed.” Daniel Carpenter, personal trainer at Common Purpose Club, says. “In terms of weight-loss, at best detoxification plans and products are a waste of time and money, at worst they may be harmful depending on how extreme the protocol is.”

Generally, opting for a calorie deficit through sensible calorie consumption and increased exercise is a better way to go. There are also other diet plans, including the high protein diet, that offer smarter eating ideas to help people consume lower calories throughout the day.

Who is the 7 day detox plan good for?

Simply put, a detox plan of any kind is an option for anyone who wants to reduce the toxins in their body.

Suzie says, “Most detoxing programmes focus on the liver, which is generally pretty overworked as it acts as a filter for everything that enters the bloodstream. When the liver becomes overloaded, we begin to feel poorly, hence a detoxing plan can help to support the liver and all the other organs involved in elimination, in their work.”

“If the body is struggling with any of its detoxification processes, and there can be many reasons for this, toxins that we come into contact with 24/7 and those produced from within, are not eliminated as efficiently as the body would like. This can lead to many different symptoms but also cause inflammation within the body, again triggering symptoms, sometimes joint pain, headaches or energy dips as an example.”

There are plenty of health benefits associated with detoxing as well. As Claire says, “Many individuals report improvements in their feelings of wellbeing, reduced stress levels, increased energy, improvements in digestive functions, reduced brain fog, improved skin conditions and benefits with weight-loss.

“There may also be long-term health improvements by regularly supporting detoxification pathways, as studies have revealed that exposure to and accumulation of toxins play a significant role in cardiovascular disease, early cognitive decline, diabetes and other chronic diseases.”

However alongside the good, there’s also plenty to bear in mind before taking on a detox plan.

What to consider before taking up the detox plan

“Don’t buy into the label ‘detox’ without doing your homework.” Kim Pearson says, “Detox teas and supplements are unlikely to be significantly useful on their own, and often have little or no research to back their effectiveness.”

She adds, “Avoid juice cleanses based on fruit juice. You will likely end up consuming a large amount of fructose (fruit sugar) which is not supportive of liver health. It’s important to do your research and make sure you are not likely to undertake any kind of diet or detox programme that could cause more harm than good.”

While Claire reminds us that the theory behind detoxing is to “release any toxic build up in our body cells”, so “before commencing a detox plan, it is imperative to ensure that all the detoxification organs are capable of effectively coping with the released toxins.”

She says, “Healing the gut should be prioritised as a leaky gut could lead to the released toxins being reabsorbed into the body. A slow bowel transit can also mean that toxins are held in the body for longer, increasing the chance of them being reabsorbed.

Improving gut health has been a major focus of the wellness industry over the last couple of years, with everything from weight loss to our stress levels impacted by our gut health.

“This is why it is recommended to work alongside a registered nutritional therapist or herbalist when undertaking a detox plan, rather than going at it alone,” Claire adds.

With that in mind, this is what a 7 day detox plan tends to look like…

How to do a 7-day detox plan

Having plenty of healthy detox recipes up your sleeve during this week will help make it a little easier. Most importantly, the foods you eat should contain plenty of vitamins and minerals.

Take a look at this eating plan, with explanations for why they’re detox-worthy foods from our experts.

Day 1

High quantities of vegetables are essential in a detox plan, as they will ensure that there’s plenty of fibre, vitamin C and E, magnesium, zinc in your diet. These are especially vital in phase one of the detoxification process. While eggs and cruciferous vegetables, as well as raw garlic, onions, leeks and shallots, all contain natural sulphur compounds. These compounds help with the phase 2 of the detoxification process.

Breakfast

1 portion fresh fruit (vary throughout the week between apple, pear, mango, grapes, pineapple, grapefruit)

2 slices of wholemeal toast, with low fat cottage cheese

A carton of low-fat live yoghurt

Small glass of skimmed milk

Cup of herbal tea or water

Lunch

1 kiwi fruit

Mixed raw vegetable salad (a bed of iceberg lettuce, filled with grated carrot, celeriac and beetroot, with a squeeze of lemon juice and a drizzle of olive oil)

Steamed vegetables, sprinkled with a chopped clove of garlic and a drizzle of olive oil.

Herbal tea or water

Dinner

Omelette with steamed vegetables (eg. broccoli, cabbage, brussels sprouts, cauliflower)

Water

Day 2

Breakfast

Green smoothie (including kiwi, spinach, grapes, watercress, milled mixed seeds and low-fat natural bio yoghurt)

Lunch

1 large mango

Mixed salad including watercress, fresh mint, spring onions, tomato, red and yellow peppers, chicory, baby spinach and beansprouts drizzled with a lemon juice and olive oil dressing.

1 large jacket potato with low-fat fromage frais whipped with chopped chives and a clove of garlic

Vegetable juice or water

Dinner

Vegetable stew (with onions and raw garlic)

Water

Day 3

Lentils and chickpeas are both highly nutritious, as they contain plenty of protein which is essential for phase one of the detox. They’re also high in fibre and antioxidants, both essential for all phases of the detoxification process.

Breakfast

As on day 1 or 2

Lunch

Lentil and chickpea soup

Herbal tea or water

Dinner

Cooked brown rice with steamed vegetables (including celery, leek, carrot, tomato, spinach, broccoli and shredded cabbage)

Herbal tea or water

Day 4

Fish, especially salmon, is very low in fat and high in protein. It’s also high in B vitamins, selenium and antioxidants, all of which are essential in phase 1.

Breakfast

As on day 1 or 2

Lunch

1 apple and 1 pear

Raw vegetable salad (cauliflower and broccoli florets, carrot, spring onion, grated red cabbage, mange tout) tossed in olive oil and cider vinegar dressing, sprinkled with a teaspoon of raisins and 3 chopped brazil nuts.

Large jacket potato filled with 75g (3oz) steamed spinach chopped with 2 teaspoons of olive oil, clove of garlic and a generous grating of nutmeg

Herbal tea or water

Dinner

Baked salmon with a side of spinach

Herbal tea or water

(If you’re vegetarian or don’t like fish, stir-fry tofu with shredded carrot, bean sprouts, mange tout and soy sauce or have a grilled veggie burger).

Day 5

Wholemeal bread, due to the grains, is a good option when detoxing. They’ll not only keep you feeling full and so more likely to stick to the detox, but wholemeal grains are packed with fibre and B vitamins, iron, magnesium and selenium.

Breakfast

As on day 1 or 2

Lunch

1 banana

Mixed salad (shredded iceberg lettuce tomato, olives, red pepper, carrot, spring onions, cucumber, a clove of garlic, fennel and watercress) with a dressing of lemon juice, walnut oil and tarragon

1 large jacket potato with steamed French or runner beans with a dessertspoon of sunflower oil sprinkled with finely chopped onions.

Herbal tea or water

Dinner

1 pink grapefruit

2 poached free-range eggs

2 slices of wholemeal toast with a scrape of butter

Herbal tea or water

Day 6

Breakfast

Same as day 1 or 2

Lunch

Mixed salad (watercress, baby spinach, mixed lettuce leaves, parsley, celery, garlic, chives, basil, tomato – with a dressing of 1/3 walnut oil, 1/3 olive oil, 1/3 cider vinegar and a teaspoon of Dijon mustard, sprinkled with sunflower seeds)

75g (3oz) boiled potatoes and trout stuffed with finely chopped parsley, onion, tomato and pine nuts, covered in thinly sliced lemon, baked in foil with a little olive oil.

Dinner

Lentil and vegetable salad (include: butternut squash, red pepper and broccoli florets, 2tbsp cooked brown rice) with a dressing made by combining 1tbsp sesame oil, 1tsp fresh chopped ginger, 1tsp seame seeds and 1tsp light low-salt soya sauce.

Herbal tea or water

Day 7

Breakfast

Same as day 1 or 2

Lunch

Cucumber and prawn stir fry (or with avocado if vegetarian)

Water or herbal tea

Dinner

Quinoa and butternut squash salad

Herbal tea or water

And remember…

Naturally on a detox plan, the number of calories that you’re consuming is going to be far below the 2000 (for women) and 2500 (for men) that’s standard. So it’s important, if you want to exercise during the detox, that it’s low-intensity exercise.

For an extra vitality boost through the day, there’s a whole range of snacks that can also be incorporated as part of the plan. These recipes for juices should help:

Blue Passion

This juice is guaranteed to chase away the blues and make your skin glow.

In a blender, whizz together 100g (4oz) blueberries, 3 passion fruit, 1 medium Cantaloupe melon and 1 mango.

Scarborough Fair

This calming juice nourishes body, mind and spirit.

Blend together 4 carrots, 3 sticks celery, handful parsley, 6 sage leaves, 2 tsp rosemary leaves removed from stalk, small sprig thyme.

Beet-treat

This vitality juice builds healthier blood and provides essential ingredients for cell protection. Blend 1 small beetroot with leaves, 3 carrots and 2 apples.