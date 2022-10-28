Save over $50 on T3's Dyson Airwrap dupe during the Amazon Beauty Haul sale

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Any savvy beauty shopper will be looking for a Dyson Airwrap or Dyson Airwrap dupe deal in the Amazon Beauty Haul sale - and luckily we've found a deal on the best dupe with a $57 saving.

There's nothing better than snapping up an item you've had your eye on for a serious bargain price. Thankfully whilst perusing the best Amazon Beauty Haul Holiday deals (opens in new tab) on Mr Bezos's site, we found exactly that. The mighty T3 airebrush duo has long been heralded as the dupe of all Dyson Airwrap dupes for a fraction of the price. And we've spotted it on offer in the beauty sale, giving you an even bigger saving (and a legitimate excuse to buy). Like the Dyson, it has interchangable heads to help you style hair straight after the shower, whether that's a sleek straight look or a bouncy blow-out.

The US only event is running for two weeks from 24 October - 4 November, and has other unmissable deals on everything from personal grooming, skin care and make-up essentials to discounts on the Revlon Volumiser brush that gives Kate Middleton hair goals (opens in new tab) and some of the best perfumes of all time (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) T3 AireBrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush with Two Attachments - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Was: $189.99 | Now: $132.99 (Save $57) | Delivery: Next day/standard (opens in new tab) The T3 Airebrush Duo has a reputation that speaks for itself. It transforms hair from wet to dry, styling locks and keeping hair in place with minimal effort. And there's no time to invest like the present in the king of Dyson Airwrap dupes - thanks to the $57 saving in the Amazon beauty sale.

It's called the T3 AireBrush Duo for it's two interchangable attachments - 1. a round brush to add bounce, body and loose waves, and 2. a paddle brush to give you sleek straight locks - minus the frizz. We're also big fans of the cool heat setting, which should be applied post-styling to keep locks in place.

The sophisticated tool is familiar to many in the beauty business for it's great results - and the word of mouth recommendations definitely don't lie.

"If you’re looking to tame frizz, add volume or bolster shine, this could be the hot tool for you," says beauty journalist Emma Stoddart, who awarded it an impressive 4 out of 5 stars in her Woman and Home beauty review (opens in new tab). "As someone with naturally fine hair that falls flat, I’m always on the lookout for ways to add volume. This hot air brush, using the rounded brush attachment, did not disappoint."

It's no surprise that the T3 Airebrush Duo has proven to be popular on TikTok too, with many hair tutorials showing you how to use the brush to create salon-quality styles at home. One T3 tutorial shows a girl with a curly hair type (opens in new tab) of 3-4 showing how she gets her hair from curly to straight in virtually no time at all.

It's not just Tiktok users that have praised the blow-dry brush, with the Amazon reviews (opens in new tab) also speaking for themselves (4 stars from 398 global reviews).

One Amazon customer even hinted at it outperforming a similar product by a big name brand (which we hazard a guess is the Dyson): "If you apply the correct heat setting for your hair type and create adequate tension on the hair strands as you brush them out, you can get a salon quality blow out with this. The combo of plastic and nylon bristles allows for the right amount of tension you need to smooth the hair.

"This may have actually outperformed a much more expensive blow dryer tool I have with attachments (a certain popular brand) simply because none of the attachments on the other one get my hair as smooth as the brush attachments on this one do."

She adds: "Overall this is a great value for your money and I recommend it over the *other* product everyone covets."

Video of the Week