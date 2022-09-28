Charlotte Tilbury and Liberty beauty advent calendars 2022 are now on sale - beauty editors give their verdict

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Forget chocolate! We showcase the advent calendars you really should be investing in for December 2022 - just released by big name brands Liberty and Charlotte Tilbury.

If you're looking for one of this year's best beauty advent calendars (opens in new tab) - then you're in luck. Two of last year's best-sellers have been revamped and released for 2022, featuring brand new products and sleek festive designs to help you celebrate the countdown to Christmas in style.

Skincare obsessives won't be able to resist the Liberty beauty advent calendar - packed full of cult products from the likes of Votary, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Malin + Goetz and Sunday Riley. Whilst the name Charlotte Tilbury sparks joy for many a make-up devotee - so what could be more "fabulous darling" than unboxing 12 of her must-have products in December via her covetable advent calendar? (which includes her famous magic cream).

One thing's for sure - these beauty advents won't be around for long, so it's worth snapping them up early. We talk you through what to expect from each calendar and how to get your hands on them. Plus, our Beauty Editors share why they rate them.

(opens in new tab) 1. Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2022 - View at Liberty (opens in new tab) RRP: £245 | Delivery: Up to 7 working days | Available: Now The Beauty Buyers at Liberty have selected their 30 best products to include in this year's beauty advent calendar. Including 20 full-size products (a rare find in the beauty advent field), it's worth a staggering £1,065 but can be yours for just £245.

"If you buy one beauty advent calendar, I'd recommend Liberty's option," Rhiannon Derbyshire (opens in new tab), Senior Beauty Editor at Goodto.com tells us. "They were one of the first to do it, and it's still one of the best. It includes iconic products from luxury brands, and not one dud amongst them. Plus, you can re-use the gorgeous packaging for the next few years, filling the drawers with little treats or sweets for next December."

(Image credit: Liberty)

A peek inside the Liberty beauty advent calendar reveals skin, hair, make-up and fragrance goodies. We've got our eyes on the Le Labo parfum and Dr. Barbara Sturm The Good C Vitamin C Serum. We'll also be treating our locks to products by Aveda and Sam McKnight and incorporating Kate Somerville's ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment into our self care regime.

Liberty have gone one step further and have hidden a Golden Ticket inside one of the drawers in five calendars. And if you're the lucky recipient of one you'll receive £1000 to spend exclusively at Liberty.

(opens in new tab) 2. Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Advent Calendar 2022 - View at Charlotte Tilbury (opens in new tab) RRP: £150 | Delivery: Free standard delivery | Available: Now In the words of the celebrated make-up artist herself "look and feel like a star this holiday season". Charlotte Tilbury's beauty advent boasts 12 of her best-selling products for you to try - including 5 full size. It's worth £244 but you can snap it up for £150 all together.

“There’s a reason why Charlotte Tilbury is the red carpet make-up brand of choice for A list stars - her products make skin look lit from within, as if airbrushed," says Goodto's Beauty Editor Stephanie Maylor (opens in new tab). "The advent calendar is a treasure trove of Charlotte’s best-sellers from the award-winning Beauty Light Wand - a dreamy, glow-giving highlighter - to a miniature version of Charlotte’s Magic Cream, which is a personal favourite of mine. It’s a next-level moisturiser that makes skin look brighter and plumper."

(Image credit: Charlotte Tilbury)

Hiding behind Charlotte’s Diamond Chest of Beauty Stars are products for lips, eyes and cheeks, plus beauty treats to achieve that Tilbury glow. Shape brows with Charlotte's Brow Fix and layer lashes with Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! mascara. Then after your night time cleansing and toning session, apply a few drops of Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir followed by her iconic Magic Cream.

We also recommend heading over to the Charlotte Tilbury Instagram (opens in new tab) page to check out tutorials on how to apply and use your new calendar products. With 5.1 million followers and counting - this is one woman who knows how to give good face.

