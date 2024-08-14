Best fake tan 2024: 10 tried and tested for a golden glow

Looking for the best fake tan that’s easy to apply when you’ve got a quick 20 minutes? We’ve got you covered with these tried and tested recommendations.

Most of us don't have time to schlep out to get a spray tan, but luckily the at-home fake tans have come a long way. Using a lotion or mousse is also a much safer tanning option when you're pregnant, when spray tans should be avoided.

They’re quick to develop, easy to use and are packed with skincare-worthy ingredients. Many have even managed to banish that tell-tale biscuity smell too. In short, you won’t be needing to learn how to remove fake tan in a hurry.

And, they have the added benefit of giving you a little confidence boost. "Self-tan makes you feel confident as the added warmth makes your skin look healthy and rested," James Read, tanning expert tells us. "It brings on an endless summer feeling which makes us all feel happier."

Remember though, just because you might look bronzed that doesn’t mean you get a free pass on sun protection. You’ll still need to be topping up with the best suncream for families and best sunscreen for your face to shield your skin – especially during the summer months.

What to consider when choosing the best fake tan

Time: Some tans need to be left on overnight for around eight hours while express formulas only need to be on your skin for as little as one hour. The latter will be the best fake tan for you if you don’t like sleeping in it or are worried about staining your sheets.

Best fake tan for a golden glow

(Image credit: Garnier)

1. Garnier Summer Body Gradual Tan Best fake tan overall Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: £12 Choice of shades: Yes Gradual: Yes Time: No rinse formula Formula: Lotion Guide colour: Yes Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Easy to use + Builds nicely Reasons to avoid - May be too light for some

We’re big believers that if it’s not broken, don’t fix it, and there’s a reason why Garnier Summer Body has been earning its keep in our bathroom cupboards for so many years. One of the original gradual tans, it’s the perfect best fake tan choice if you want to take a softly-softly approach to tanning rather than going the whole bronze. Simple use as a moisturiser, and repeat the following day for a deeper colour.

Our Senior Beauty Editor Rhiannon Derbyshire swears by this formula. "I'm very much a tan-phobe - I find the admin of having to remember to exfoliate and shave 24 hours before a bit much," she says. "What I love about this is that you can use it the same slightly haphazard way you might apply a body lotion – without having to worry about going patchy or orange. It’s one of those tans that absolutely anyone could use and is pretty much foolproof. It adds a subtle hint of colour immediately, which is handy for mornings when you want to wear a skirt or dress and don’t want to look too pasty. If you want to be really bronzed, use it for two or three days in a row – this tactic has never steered me wrong so far."

(Image credit: Tan Luxe)

2. Tan-Luxe Express Tanning Mousse Best express fake tan Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £37 Choice of shades : No Gradual : No Time: Needs to be left on for 1-3 hours Formula: Mousse Guide colour: No Today's Best Deals $49 at Ulta Beauty $49 at VIOLET GREY $50 at Anthropologie (US) Reasons to buy + Long-lasting colour + Quick to use Reasons to avoid - No choice of shades

Low on time? This is the best fake tan for you. Instead of needing to marinate on your skin overnight, it only needs to be left on for between 30 minutes and three hours depending on how deep a glow you want. The fade is super even too, and you don’t get those annoying patches in the crease of your elbow or blotchy-looking feet.

Beauty writer Jess Beech says this is her favourite ever formula. "I adore this tanning formula. It gets to work quickly and always produces the best-looking tan. I've been experimenting with timings, and have found that if you shower after one hour then the tan that develops over the next eight hours or so is the perfect depth for faking a two-week holiday - and it lasts for a whole week!"

The lack of guide colour put us off a bit at first - and does mean you have to really pay attention to avoid any missed spots, but the extra few minutes spent here still outweighs the potential time spent re-washing orange bed sheets.

(Image credit: Bondi Sands)

3. Bondi Sands Techocolor 1 Hour Express Self-Tanning Foam Best fake tan for all skin tones Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £19.99 Choice of shades: Yes Gradual: No Time: Needs to be left on for 1-3 hours Formula: Mousse Guide colour: Yes Today's Best Deals $27 at Amazon $27 at Ulta Beauty $28.49 at Target Reasons to buy + Great for all skin tones + Mousse texture Reasons to avoid - Not super long lasting

We touched on this a little bit earlier, but tanning brands are stepping away from the idea that you choose your shade solely by the depth of tan you want to achieve, and are now taking your undertones into account too.

"I used Bondi Sand’s Technocolour shade finder and was given the shade Cool, which is the best fake tan for (you guessed it) a cool undertone as well as a pale complexion," says Beauty Editor Jess Beech



"Instead of the usual caramel or brown hue fake tan, the foam guide colour is a sort of sludgy grey, which initially made my skin look a little bit sickly. There’s method to it though, as that blue/grey shade is there to help you steer clear of the orange hues that look unnatural on this skin tone. I left the mousse on for an hour before showering, and I had a healthy-looking glow within eight hours. It isn’t super long-lasting, and had mostly faded after about three days, but would be great for a special occasion or weekend away."

(Image credit: This Works)

4. This Works Perfect Legs Skin Miracle Best fake tan for legs Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £40 Choice of shades: No Gradual: No Time: Instant Formula: Serum Guide colour: Yes Today's Best Deals $58 at SkinStore US $68 at lookfantastic $79.58 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Silky, blurring effect + Natural-looking tint Reasons to avoid - Can run in contact with water

Self-conscious about your legs? You’re definitely not alone. This tinted serum is a real oldie but goodie when it comes to the best fake tan, and one that this beauty team come back to time and time again. It’s instant, which means no development time, and washes off, which means no need to exfoliate away. The downside of this is that it can wash away if you get your legs wet when wearing it (we’ve learnt that the hard way) so try to be careful of spilt drinks and getting caught in the rain without a brolly.

It has a serum texture that melts onto the skin and is easy to blend, and because it’s tinted you can instantly see any missed patches. Senior Beauty Editor, Rhiannon Derbyshire, swears by this golden shimmer. "I use this bronze liquid when I'm short on time and need to be out the door in seconds. One coat delivers a glossy finish and what I like to call taking-the-edge-off colour to make my stark, sun-starved legs not look quite so pale." Although it says legs in the name, it works just as well on the rest of your body too.

(Image credit: St Tropez)

5. St Tropez Luxe Whipped Creme Mousse Best fake tan mousse Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £35 Choice of shades: No Gradual: No Development time: Needs to be left for 8 hours Formula: Mousse Guide colour: Yes Today's Best Deals $40 at Shop Premium Outlets $48 at Amazon $48 at Nordstrom Reasons to buy + Deep colour + Leaves skin soft Reasons to avoid - Can mark sheets

There’s a reason why the majority of the best fake tan for the body are mousses, and that’s because they’re so easy to use without dripping the excess all over your wrists or the bathroom floor. This one needs to be left on overnight, and the shade is medium to dark, so this is only really going to be a good option if you have a naturally deeper skin tone or favour an intense glow. Boasting a quick dry, the non-sticky tanning mousse is instantly wearable, with a powder-soft finish. The best results are when left on the skin for eight hours for full development.

This deep tan is powered by skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and vitamin E, so it doesn't go patchy and can last much longer on your skin. This particular one is a favourite of Beauty Writer, Annie Milroy. "This is a fake tan formula that I reach for time and time again when I have a big event and want a slightly darker tan. It's easy to apply, looks authentic and lasts a good while, too!"

(Image credit: Self Glow)

6. Self Glow by James Read Gradual Tan Moisturiser Best fake tan for a natural glow Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £44 Choice of shades: No Gradual: Yes Time: Needs to be left on for around 8 hours Formula: Cream Guide colour: No Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Skincare ingredients + Great for pale skin tones + Suitable for all skin types Reasons to avoid - The natural colour might not be dark enough for some

New kid on the block Self Glow is the re-vamped brand from tanning guru James Read. Offering a glow rather than a deep tan, his new range of glow-giving products are suitable for all skin tones and provide a gorgeous radiance to the skin. "It's more about a glow these days - you want that added skin warmth, it’s as if the sun has hit your skin. That was the thinking behind my new tan products, they're like a golden hour on the skin," he tells us.

This gradual tan product melts into the skin instantly and works to tone and smooth your body. The light-weight serum contains plant-based DHA which adapts to each person's individual complexion and delivers a natural-looking luminous glow from head to toe. Apply this before bed and overnight this subtle formula will give you a lovely light tan.

(Image credit: Isle of Paradise)

7. Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops Best fake tan drops Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £20 Choice of shades: Yes Gradual : Depends on how much you use Time: Needs to be left on for around 8 hours Formula: Drops Guide colour: No Today's Best Deals $15 at Sephora $24 at Amazon $32 at ASOS (USA) Reasons to buy + Can be added to moisturiser + Customisable colour Reasons to avoid - Need to work out how many drops work for you

Tanning drops like these are brilliant as they put you in control of how deep your tan goes. Plus, you can mix them with your moisturiser, which means you don’t have to compromise on your skincare routine either. As they are customisable, you can adjust slightly if you buy the wrong one. For example, we’ve been known to use more of the light or less of the medium depending on which ones we have in the bathroom cabinet.

Beauty Editor, Stephanie Maylor loves using these drops to boost her radiance. "Isle of Paradise’s tanning drops are one of my favourites and I love to drizzle a couple of drops into my favourite night cream when my face looks like it needs it hasn't seen the sun in a while. As a busy mum I don't have time for a dedicated tanning routine so the fact I can add these into my existing routine is such a win!"

Start off by just adding a couple of drops to your moisturiser and see how it looks by morning – you can always add more the next day. Oh, and given it’s not the sort of tan you use a mitt with, it is super important to wash your hands after use to avoid stained palms. We forgot, and the fade on our palms took a good week.

(Image credit: St Tropez)

8. St Tropez Purity Bronzing Water Gel Best fake tan for a natural glow Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £33 Choice of shades: No Gradual: Yes Time: Needs to be left on for around 8 hours Formula: Gel Guide colour: No Today's Best Deals $44 at Nordstrom Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Gorgeous texture + Great for pale skin tones Reasons to avoid - Won't be dark enough for some

Tanning your face is a tricky one, as it tends to mean having to sacrifice your normal night-time moisturiser in favour of a tanning product. Combine this with the fact that DHA, the active ingredient in fake tan, is notoriously dehydrating, and a bronzed face comes at the price of parched, slightly uncomfortable skin. So thank god we discovered this hydrating dream. Coming in a clever mist formation, this couldn't be quicker or easier to apply over your skincare products.

The tanning water is infused with hyaluronic acid, green mandarin and hibiscus to hydrate and soothe your complexion. After a few hours, a gorgeous golden glow will develop and keep you looking healthy and radiant. Apply over skincare products or on naked skin for an easy way to maintain your summer glow all year round. Beauty Writer Annie Milroy uses this mist a couple of times each week after she's applied her skincare products. "It manages to work over the top of even the thickest of night creams," she says. "I always wake up to a sun-kissed complexion in the morning. My favourite part of this has to be that you can do this (almost) hands-free in just a couple of seconds."

(Image credit: Tan Luxe)

9. Tan Luxe The Future Airbrush 360 Self-Tan Mist Best spray tan replacement Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: £39 Choice of shades: No Gradual: Yes Time: Develops in 2 - 4 hours Formula: Clear mist Guide colour: No Today's Best Deals $49 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Fast-developing + Quick and easy to apply + Easy to top-up Reasons to avoid - Clear mist means it can be tricky to get an even coverage - Slightly sticky formula

Coming to your aid when last-minute plans arise or the surprise sunshine means you have to show off your limbs unexpectedly, this tan is one of the fastest-acting tans around. The clear tanning water delivers the luxury appearance of a spray tan in the comfort of your own home meaning you don't even have to make time to leave the house for a beauty treatment. The lightweight formula works in as little as two hours to create a natural golden glow or in four hours for a deep bronze colour.

The clever Triple Tan+ Technology adapts to your unique skin tone to create the perfect universal colour with long-lasting results for up to 10 days of wear. Enriched with a hydra-boost complex that nourishes the skin as your tan develops and a unique peptide blend helps visibly smooth the skin for even coverage. We love that this provides nearly instant results and offers the ability to tailor it to your very own tans needs. Perfect for busy mums who can't find the time to go and have a spray tan, this delivers salon-worthy results with ease.

(Image credit: Bare by Vogue)

10. Bare by Vogue Clear Tan Water Best tanning water Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £22.50 Choice of shades: Yes (medium & dark) Gradual: Yes Time: 4 - 8 hours Formula: Clear water Guide colour: No Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + No transfer + Long-lasting + Hydrating formula + Don't need to rinse off Reasons to avoid - Hard to see if you've missed any spots

Whether you’re a seasoned tanner or new to the self-tanning world, this clear tanning water promises to work for everyone. The water-based formula is packed with skin-loving ingredients to ensure a smooth, streak-free application onto your skin and a long-lasting finish. To apply, load up a mitt with the clear product and work into your skin all over your body, there will be a slight sheen so you can see where you've applied.

After 4 - 8 hours a lovely light tan will appear and thanks to the water-based formula, the colour should last you a good few days. New mum and Beauty Editor Jess Beech loves this lightweight formula. "This particular tan is so ideal for those short on time like me as you can apply it in the morning and as it's completely undetectable, wear it throughout the day and by the evening a golden glow will have appeared and doesn't need washing off! I love using it a couple of times a week for a subtle glow."

How we tested the best fake tan

(Image credit: Future)

When testing the best fake tans we applied each to clean skin using a mitt. We left them on for a week to see how they faded over time and then exfoliated away the remaining tan away to repeat the process with the next one. The ones that made this list all delivered on the following criteria:

Easy to apply – We all lead busy lives, and no one wants a tan that requires you to study the instructions before applying. To slot seamlessly into our day it needs to be intuitive to use.

– We all lead busy lives, and no one wants a tan that requires you to study the instructions before applying. To slot seamlessly into our day it needs to be intuitive to use. Non-streaky – A streaky tan is not what we’re aiming for here. We want the fake stuff to deliver an even, natural-looking colour that doesn’t cling in particular places and leave others pale.

– A streaky tan is not what we’re aiming for here. We want the fake stuff to deliver an even, natural-looking colour that doesn’t cling in particular places and leave others pale. Fades evenly – It’s unrealistic to expect your fake tan to stay at its just-applied best for more than a couple of days, but what you don’t want is a tan that fades in patches.

– It’s unrealistic to expect your fake tan to stay at its just-applied best for more than a couple of days, but what you don’t want is a tan that fades in patches. Believable colour – Ideally, your faux glow should be the kind that invites compliments like ‘you look well’ and ‘have you been away?’ rather than ‘which fake tan are you using’? It shouldn’t be too much deeper than your natural skin tone, or stray into orange territory.

How to apply fake tan successfully For a successful, streak-free tan application, you’ll need to follow these steps: Step 1: Make sure you have exfoliated the skin to remove any built-up dead skin cells and residual tan from the surface of your skin. It’s best to do this 24-48 hours in advance.

Make sure you have exfoliated the skin to remove any built-up dead skin cells and residual tan from the surface of your skin. It’s best to do this 24-48 hours in advance. Step 2: Apply a generous layer of a thick moisturiser to your elbows, knees, hands and feet. This will create a barrier between the skin and your tan, and prevent it from becoming too dark in these naturally drier areas.

Apply a generous layer of a thick moisturiser to your elbows, knees, hands and feet. This will create a barrier between the skin and your tan, and prevent it from becoming too dark in these naturally drier areas. Step 3: Start off with your lower body, applying the tan to your legs with a clean mitt in smooth, circular movements. Depending on the tan you’re using, you may need to work fast before it starts to dry.

Start off with your lower body, applying the tan to your legs with a clean mitt in smooth, circular movements. Depending on the tan you’re using, you may need to work fast before it starts to dry. Step 4: Lightly smooth any excess on the mitt over your knees and feet.

Lightly smooth any excess on the mitt over your knees and feet. Step 5: Move on to your upper body. Again, use circular motions with the mitt. Smooth any excess onto the backs of your hands.

Move on to your upper body. Again, use circular motions with the mitt. Smooth any excess onto the backs of your hands. Step 6: To tan your face you can either use the excess on the mitt or a separate formula. Either way, make sure you blend well into the neck. If you have blonde or grey hair, cover your hairline and eyebrows with a slick of Vaseline to stop them from developing an orange tinge.

How to make fake tan last longer To make your fake tan last longer, the pros recommend you treat it like you would a real tan. Focus on hydration, and avoid anything that can dehydrate or strip the skin. “Make sure you’re moisturising your skin and drinking lots of water,” says Rebecca Mone, CEO of tanning brand Utan. “A long-lasting tan starts with a good application and continues with regular moisturising of the skin.” Exfoliation, either with scrubs or body creams that contain liquid exfoliants like alpha and beta-hydroxy acids, is great for removing tan, so will cause it to fade faster if you use them in between. The same goes for retinol, a potent anti-ageing ingredient that speeds up cell turnover and will therefore send your tan packing sooner than planned. “We also recommend that you avoid extra hot showers and chlorinated pools,” adds Rebecca. If you want your fake tan to last for as long as possible (and let’s face it, who has time for multiple applications during the week) then it also pays to go a bit deeper with the initial colour. “When applying your tan, also ensure you’re using enough and don’t be put off by a very deep guide colour,” Rebecca continues. “If you wash your hands frequently and find that the tan fades faster here (this is common with healthcare workers) then you can make a ‘claw shape’ with your hands and mist a little tanning water over them.” Use this for touch-ups in between a weekly tanning session to save you from re-doing the whole thing.

How to stop fake tan from going patchy A bit like batch-cooking to set yourself up for a busy week, prepping the skin before you apply your tan will make the whole process easier – and the end result far less patchy. “Before you start, it’s essential to prepare your skin,” explains Nicky. “Wax or shave at least 24-48 hours before applying your fake to prevent it dotting in open pores, and make sure to exfoliate and moisturise the night before – paying extra attention to dry areas like your elbows, hands, knees and ankles.” It’s a good idea to apply extra moisturiser to these dry bits just before you start applying your tan too, because if it’s going to cling anywhere, it will be here. “Also avoid using deodorant, perfume or makeup before applying fake tan,” adds Nicky. For the application itself, Nicky says that a clean mitt is a must. "There should be no remnants of an old tan on it,“ she warns. "Regularly clean your mitt with warm water after each use to ensure a smooth and clean application. When applying fake tan always use circular movements to blend, and use any residual tan on your mitt when you’re done to gently sweep over the hands. This will ensure that not too much product clings to the hands, and in particular the knuckles.” If you’ve woken up to a tan that looks like a patchwork quilt, don’t panic – there are things you can do. Body oils are great for breaking down tan and will help to speed up the fading process. If you can find the time, then taking a long soak in the bath with one of the best bath oils before buffing your skin with an exfoliating mitt will also help to dissolve your tanning mishaps.

Does fake tan give you spots? Worried that fake tan will leave you with blemishes? Your concerns are not unfounded. “Fake tan can give you spots,” says aesthetic doctor Dr Sophie Shotter. “Some of the chemicals in some self-tanners can be irritant to the skin and therefore can cause flare-ups of acne and other skin conditions. The tanning agents can also clog pores, causing a build-up of sebum behind the plug of fake tan that leads to spots.” Before you get ready to ditch your tan, don’t stress – there are ways to minimise the chance of blemishes. The best way to stop fake tan from fuelling breakouts is to make sure you’re exfoliating the skin properly before application. “The build-up of dead skin cells can cause breakouts in its own right, and so by exfoliating first you’re then minimising the risk of breakouts from the fake tan itself,” Dr Sophie says. It’s also smart to read the ingredients list. “Try to avoid products which contain mineral oil or isopropyl myristate, which are comedogenic, or sodium hydroxymethyl glycinate, amyl acetate, artificial fragrances and pigments which are irritants.”

We spoke to the following experts:

James Read Social Links Navigation Tan Expert For over twenty years, James Read has been at the forefront of sunless tanning, earning the trust of A-list celebs with his expertise in crafting natural-looking glows. He owns brand Self Glow by James Read.