12 best moisturisers for skin to soothe and hydrate

The best moisturisers for skin are usually a non-negotiable part of our daily skincare arsenal. Find the right one, and your skin will thank you for it.

Moisturising is an essential and unmissable step in any good skincare regime. Once you've cleansed your face, applied your skin toner (opens in new tab) and put on your best facial oil (opens in new tab), it's time for the all-important moisture application. But as is the case with all skincare products - finding the one that is right and works for you is the ultimate goal. If you’re struggling to quench your skin’s thirst, look for moisturisers with the right combination of ingredients, says NHS dermatologist Dr Cristina Psomadakis (opens in new tab) who boasts an MSc in Skin Ageing & Aesthetics. “Most moisturisers will have three general categories of ingredients to provide targeted support: emollient ingredients that smooth the skin, humectant ingredients that add moisture and occlusive ingredients that reinforce the skin barrier.”

Contrary to popular belief - much like the best hand creams for dry skin (opens in new tab) - the best moisturisers aren’t necessarily the thickest and most sumptuous. More important is the chosen moisture-grabbing ingredients within the formula. Hyaluronic acid is probably the hottest hydrator on the block, known to attract up to 1000 times its weight in water. Ceramides are essential in supporting the skin barrier, while glycerin is one of the most commonly used ingredients in moisturisers, thanks to its ability to pull water from the air into the outer layer of your skin. Dr Psomadakis has her own personal favourites - “Individual ingredients I like to look for include ceramides, glycerin, panthenol and allantoin.” From high street favourites and sensitive skin saviours to luxurious formulas with anti-ageing benefits, we’ve collated the best moisturisers for skin in one comprehensive list so you can treat your complexion to some TLC.

What to consider when choosing the best moisturisers for skin

Star rating: Our in-house star-rating system is based on peer reviews. They’ve tried and tested the best moisturisers for skin and awarded stars based on factors such as product quality, ease of use, customer feedback, awards and value for money. Products that have received a 5 star status are rare and considered exceptional, going above and beyond our reviewer’s expectations.

Our in-house star-rating system is based on peer reviews. They’ve tried and tested the best moisturisers for skin and awarded stars based on factors such as product quality, ease of use, customer feedback, awards and value for money. Products that have received a 5 star status are rare and considered exceptional, going above and beyond our reviewer’s expectations. Active ingredients: We looked for a combination of emollient, humectant and occlusive ingredients. Some of the most potent hydrators include Hyaluronic acid, a moisture-binding molecule, barrier-supporting ceramides and peptides, glycerin and fatty acids.

We looked for a combination of emollient, humectant and occlusive ingredients. Some of the most potent hydrators include Hyaluronic acid, a moisture-binding molecule, barrier-supporting ceramides and peptides, glycerin and fatty acids. Cruelty-free: More and more beauty brands have realised that testing on animals is not a humane or sustainable practice. We’re keen to select products from brands that follow this ethos.

More and more beauty brands have realised that testing on animals is not a humane or sustainable practice. We’re keen to select products from brands that follow this ethos. Packaging: Moisturisers usually come in tubs so you can scoop out just the right amount for the area you need. It also means you can ensure every last drop of cream is used, as opposed to squeeze bottles that always retain some product. If we have included squeeze bottles, it’s because the formula justifies the inclusion, and the packaging is widely recyclable. Because of course, sustainability is a serious concern - anything that is non-recyclable is a no-no for us.

12 best moisturisers for skin

1. Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream Best moisturiser to suit all skin types Specifications RRP: $33/£28.50 Active ingredients: Glacial Glycoprotein, Olive-Derived Squalane Cruelty-free: Yes Packaging: Recyclable jar Reasons to buy + Featherlight texture + All-day supple feeling + Tested in extreme climates Reasons to avoid - None, we love this! Today's Best Deals View at Macy's (opens in new tab) View at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is Kiehl’s number one-selling product, and it’s one that Beauty Editors fawn over. It’s a real no-mess, ‘does what it says on the tin’ moisturiser that quenches skin’s thirst throughout the day, leaving it feeling plump and bouncy. In fact, after just one application skin is 2.3 times more hydrated. What’s so fantastic about this cult cream is it’s been proven to fight against moisture loss in testing climates that can dehydrate skin. It will keep skin supple and comfortable whether in the depths of a biting winter chill, in extreme dry heat or a moisture-sapping air-conditioned room.

“Ultra Facial Cream is one of my all-time favourite hydrators and I'm constantly recommending it,” says Fiona McKim (opens in new tab), Beauty Editor of Woman&Home . “The main thing I love about it is that it has a slippery texture that's magically somehow lightweight and quenching. It never leaves a claggy residue on my combination skin but still does a great job of making it feel all soft and bouncy and comfy.” No wonder it’s won over 70 international beauty awards!

2. Indie Lee Active Oil Free Moisturizer Best moisturiser for oily skin Specifications RRP: $50/£47 Active ingredients: Mandarin extract, Glycerin, Pomegranate, Milk Thistle Cruelty-free: Yes Packaging: Recyclable box and glass bottle Reasons to buy + Pleasant scent + Made with 99.4% natural origin ingredients + Antioxidant protection Reasons to avoid - On the pricey side Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

If ‘clean’ beauty is your bag, you’ll appreciate Indie Lee’s green credentials. Every single product is made without chemicals, contaminants or synthetics. This moisturiser is formulated without oil too, meaning it's a solid option for those with oily, combination and acne-prone skin types. What it lacks in oil it more than makes up for in hydrating extracts and antioxidant protection against pollution, making it an ideal morning moisturiser for city-dwellers.

WRITER REVIEW: For me, this felt really calming on my skin, almost offering a cooling sensation. It absorbed effortlessly, leaving my skin plump and buoyant. Where other moisturisers deliver a glowy sheen, this made my skin look velvety and mattified, which was particularly welcome across my T-zone, which airs on the oily side. It made a noticeable difference to balancing out my shiny areas.

3. Curél Intensive Moisture Facial Cream Best moisturiser for sensitive skin Specifications RRP: $24.09/£20 Active ingredients: Glycerin, Squalene, Eucalyptus leaf extract, Ceramide technology Cruelty-free: Yes Packaging: Recyclable jar Reasons to buy + Lightweight texture + Award-winning + Absorbs easily Reasons to avoid - Slightly smaller tub for the price Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You might not have heard of Curél, but it’s big news in Japan. Simple and efficacious, it’s the number one skincare brand for sensitive skin there, and is recommended by 86.8% of Japanese Dermatologists. The range is based around ceramide technology. Ceramides are fatty acids that form the skin’s moisture barrier. Think of them as the cement that holds the bricks of the skin barrier together. When our skin lacks ceramides, you’re likely to experience dry, itchy and sensitive skin. This cream utilises ceramide-promoting moisturisers to replenish ceramide levels, increase moisture and strengthen the skin barrier to prevent dryness going forwards.

Dr Catharine Denning (opens in new tab), a GMC registered medical doctor (who specialises in Cosmetics) and Curél brand expert recommends this ceramide-rich moisturiser for those with sensitive skin. “It’s perfect to help repair the damaged skin barrier,” she says.

4. Weleda Skin Food Best moisturiser for rough patches Specifications RRP: $19/£13.50 Active ingredients: Calendula, Chamomile, Beeswax, Glycerin Cruelty-free: Yes Packaging: Recyclable tube Reasons to buy + Delightfully rich texture + A little goes a long way + Can be used on the face or body Reasons to avoid - Can feel tacky if over-applied Today's Best Deals View at iHerb (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Macy's (opens in new tab)

This award-winning green tube is lauded by Beauty Editors, make-up artists and celebrities for its ability to cure dry, rough skin, making it one of the best moisturisers for skin of all types. No wonder then that one bottle of Skin Food is sold every 10 seconds. Enriched with organic sunflower seed oil, calendula and chamomile, it’s unexpectedly rich, so go easy - a little really goes a long way. More than a moisturiser, this multi-use, magical skin saviour can be used across the face, hands, elbows and feet - anywhere your skin is crying out for a big slurp of moisture.

“This is such a rich, sumptuous cream, it's always in my beauty stash” says Future PLC's Group Beauty Director, Sarah Cooper-White (opens in new tab). “It works wonders on the itchy, rough patches on my knees, immediately dissipating the desperate need to itch. It’s the sort of product that people would have on their ‘desert island’ wishlist - it’s certainly in my top three!”

5. Nursem Caring Body Cream Best body moisturiser Specifications RRP: $16.50/£17.50 Active ingredients: Alpha-Bisabolol, Squalane, Hyaluronic Acid, Natural Moisturising Factor (Sodium PCA) Cruelty-free: Yes Packaging: Tube and cardboard carton are fully recyclable Reasons to buy + Absorbs easily + Refreshing citrus scent + Pacifies tight-feeling skin Reasons to avoid - Tricky to get every last drop out of the tube Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Nursem was founded by a nurse who developed an intensive hand cream to combat the drying effect of frequent hand washing whilst working in hospitals. The body cream boasts the same level of intensive nourishment, created to ease the discomfort of dry, itchy, sensitive skin. It’s got moisture-magnet Hyaluronic Acid to up the hydration, and calming Alpha-Bisabolol to soothe irritated skin.

WRITER REVIEW: When my skin feels a little bit touchy, this cream never fails to completely mollify that tight, scratchy feeling. It’s on the thick side but soaks in well so you can get dressed quickly - a big tick in my bodycare book. My legs and arms always feel so much softer come morning.

6. Caudalie Premier Cru The Rich Cream Best moisturiser for mature skin Specifications RRP: $117/£85 Active ingredients: Resveratrol, Honokiol, Viniferine, Hyaluronic Acid, Tightening Sugars Cruelty-free: Yes Packaging: Recyclable glass jar with refillable capsule Reasons to buy + 97% natural origin ingredients + Luxurious feel + Works on 8 signs of ageing Reasons to avoid - Higher price point Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

After 10 years of genetics research, cutting-edge French skincare brand Caudalie has identified a total of eight signs of ageing - deep wrinkles, fine lines, loss of firmness, dark spots, lack of radiance, volume loss, less elasticity and dehydration. Caudalie Premier Cru The Rich Cream delivers proven results on all eight of these signs of skin ageing. In a 56 day clinical trial of 20 volunteers, 97% saw that their skin was transformed after 28 days. It’s powered by patented TET8TM technology, harnessing Resveratrol, a natural active from grape vines with firming properties, and Honokiol, derived from Magnolia. It’s this combination that boosts an enzyme known as TET, which acts on the skin’s youth proteins and subsequently reverses skin ageing.

WRITER REVIEW: Considering this is the ‘rich’ version, it is still tantalisingly silky, melting across the skin. It obviously packs a powerful youth-enhancing punch (my skin certainly looks fresher and brighter) but it’s also a fantastic moisturiser too, thanks to skin-plumping Hyaluronic Acid and bio-ceramides. Love, love, love.

7. Simple Water Boost Skin Quench Sleeping Cream Best budget moisturiser Specifications RRP: $4.99/£6.99 Active ingredients: Glycerin, Saccharide Isomerate (plant extract, Potassium Chloride, Sodium Chloride Cruelty-free: Yes Packaging: Recyclable box and jar Reasons to buy + Light as air texture + Great price point + Works while you sleep Reasons to avoid - You get through the tub quite quickly Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Generally speaking, rich, thick creams suit mature skin but they might not be for everyone. If you have oily or combination skin, or just don’t like the feel of a heavy cream, this light, silky cream is a much better option. It delivers an immediate boost to hydration levels that continue throughout the day. More than that, it helps to boost the skin’s own natural hydration process to tackle the five early signs of a dehydrated complexion in the long-term - those being dryness, roughness, tightness, dullness and fine lines. With no perfume, no harsh chemicals or artificial dyes, it's a cosseting option for sensitive skin.

"For those with very dry skin, or skin that is sensitive, I would avoid fragranced formulas and focus on gentle ingredients,” says Dr Cristina Psomadakis, a BA, BSc, MBChB and MSt qualified dermatologist. “Simple’s Skin Quench Sleeping Cream is a great choice because it is suited for dry, sensitive skin, and provides incredible ingredients at a very accessible price point."

8. La Roche-Posay Nutritic Intense Riche Best moisturiser for extremely dry skin Specifications RRP: $21.67/£18 Active ingredients: Glycerin, Niacinamide, Thermal Spring Water, Shea Butter Cruelty-free: Yes Packaging: Recyclable box and jar Reasons to buy + Instant relief for painfully dry skin + Eases itching + Dermatologist recommended Reasons to avoid - None - we can't fault this Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

La Roche-Posay is one of the best brands for dry skin. This is an intensive facial moisturiser, designed for uncomfortably dry, tight, itchy skin. It has an extra-rich, balm-like consistency, but it melts on contact with skin so it won’t leave a tacky, greasy feeling, only a soothed, supple effect. The formula is enriched with lipids that play an important role in maintaining the strength of the skin barrier, to reduce moisture-loss long term and reduce irritation.

“I adore this cream,” says Beauty Assistant Darcy Brown (opens in new tab). “It’s so deliciously rich and enveloping that my skin looks and feels better instantly. I’m also a fan of the light, refreshing scent. I always recommend this to my sensitive-skinned pals.”

9. Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Best moisturiser for long-lasting hydration Specifications RRP: $44/£38 Active ingredients: Aloe Extract Powder, Hyaluronic Acid, Caffeine, Activated Aloe Water Cruelty-free: Yes Packaging: Recyclable glass jar Reasons to buy + Refreshing gel-cream texture + Oil-free + 100 hours’ worth of hydration Reasons to avoid - On the pricier side Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) View at Macy's (opens in new tab)

Name a super hydrator and Clinique’s iconic Moisture Surge range immediately springs to mind. This supercharged version delivers 100 hours of skin-quenching hydration. This gel-cream isn’t just about pumping skin full of quick-fix moisturisers for short-term hydration gains. It’s about the long game, bolstering the skin barrier and utilising Auto-Replenishing Technology to help your skin to produce its own internal water source for non-stop hydration. In consumer testing on 110 women, 99% of women said their skin felt deeply hydrated after using the product for one week.

“This was one of my first beauty obsessions," admits Senior Beauty Editor, Rhiannon Derbyshire (opens in new tab). "When it came to moisturisers I used to be quite unfussy, but trying this on a whim totally changed my mind. From the first use, my dehydrated skin felt plump, soft and soothed - you can literally feel your skin drinking it up. Sure, some other moisturisers come and go, but I make sure to keep a stash of this in my bathroom cupboard. I always come back to it, especially in the winter months, and when I do, it makes me question why I ever bother with anything else!"