Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new loved-up video tribute for Elton John has fans all saying the same

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared in a special video message for close friend Elton John and fans are loving how 'in love' they look.

Harry and Meghan surprised fans by appearing in Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger on Disney +.

The couple recorded a special message for the Rocket Man singer, with Harry even sharing a special tribute to her mother, Princess Diana.

Prince Harry and Meghan have left royal fans swooning and all saying the same thing, with their new surprise video message for Sir Elton John (opens in new tab).

The clip was featured in 'Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger' on Disney+ and was shown amongst several other video messages from celebrities and notable names including President Joe Biden and the First Lady.

In their video, Harry and Meghan looked to be recording from outside their LA-based office (opens in new tab) as eagle-eye fans spotted the Archewell (opens in new tab)logo behind them, as they shared a few special words for the musical icon.

Sharing her message first, Meghan said, "Hi Elton, we just wanted to say congratulations and that we are just so proud of you and that we were able to see you on your farewell tour also."

Before Harry then said, "Thank you for entertaining everybody for so many decades," before also thanking him for his friendship with his mother, Princess Diana and with them, as a couple.

He continued, "Thank you for being our friend, thank you for being friend to our kids and thank you for entertaining people around the world though this is officially your retirement, this won't be your last gig, we know that, but we love you and congratulations on an incredible career."

To end, Harry then put his arm around Meghan, who cuddled in, resting her head on his shoulder before blowing a kiss and waving to the camera.

The video, which was shared by a fan on Twitter, naturally sparked a big reaction from royal fans, with some appreciating the sweet message and others fawning over how 'in love' Harry and Meghan looked.

One Twitter user commented, "Look at them so happy and in love. Love them."

While another wrote, "I love their love!! it just feels so honest and sincere."

A third also added, "They are too cute and sweet. happy to see them glowing and full of joy."

Elton John's farewell show was broadcast live on the streaming platform for LA's Dodger's Stadium and is available to watch now.