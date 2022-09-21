Elton John ‘fondly’ remembers special moments with the Queen including dancing at Windsor Castle

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Elton John “fondly” remembered special moments with the Queen including dancing at Windsor Castle in poignant tribute to the remarkable late monarch.

In the days following Buckingham Palace’s sad announcement that Queen Elizabeth had passed away (opens in new tab) tributes have flooded in from across the world and from the Royal Family as they mourn her loss. Queen Consort Camilla’s touching TV tribute (opens in new tab) recalled her “unforgettable" smile, whilst The Crown’s Claire Foy described the Queen (opens in new tab) as a “symbol of continuity and dignity and grace”. Now singing legend Sir Elton John has shared his own special post in remembrance of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

Taking to social media on September 19th as royals and world leaders paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II at her funeral, he reflected upon the many occasions he had the honor of meeting her. And Elton revealed that the moments with her he remembers most “fondly” are those that took place out of the public eye.

“Today I'll be joining the rest of the world in remembering Her Majesty The Queen,” he wrote. “My own memories of her are filled with joy and admiration. The Queen honored me with a CBE, a knighthood and the Companion of Honor. I was lucky enough to perform at three of her Jubilees.”

Describing every one of the occasions he met with her as “joyous and humbling experiences”, the Your Song singer then shared new insight into the less well-known moments he had with Queen Elizabeth.

“They were always joyous and humbling experiences. But it was the moments out of the public eye that I will most fondly remember her for; dancing together to ‘Rock Around the Clock’ at Windsor Castle or experiencing her great wit, warmth and humor first hand,” he continued. “She served with grace and dedication, and she will be sorely missed.”

The Queen’s wonderful sense of humor in particular was well-known throughout her extraordinary reign, whilst her love of dancing was remarked upon earlier this year by Dame Darcey Bussell as she opened up about following in the monarch's footsteps for her Channel 4 show, Royal Road Trip.

Elton John's heartfelt remarks about having the privilege to enjoy such special moments with the Queen is incredibly touching. Following Queen Elizabeth's death on September 8th, the singer dedicated a performance of Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me to the monarch at a show in Toronto.

The Grammy-Award winning singer also shared a special statement that day in which he declared that Queen Elizabeth had been a “huge part of [his] life from childhood” and that he would “miss her dearly”.

Sir Elton John’s latest tribute and “fondly” remembered moments with the Queen came as her extraordinary life and unwavering dedication was honored during her funeral at Westminster Abbey and in an equally poignant Committal Service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Following both of these public services, the Queen was laid to rest with Prince Philip in a private burial attended by just her close family.