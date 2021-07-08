We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are urging royal fans to join them in their sweet new career project, for a chance to be featured on the Archewell website.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who recently welcomed their second child Lilibet Diana, are urging fans to take part in their latest career move.

The couple founded their Archewell website and foundation inspired by the name of their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten- Windsor.

Even though the couple are on parental leave following the birth of Lilibet, they have released a statement on compassion and are asking fans to take part in sharing their own stories.

This is one of the many business ventures the couple have started since stepping back as senior royals and moving to their new LA home, including their Spotify podcast deal, and Meghan’s recent release of children’s book, The Bench.

In the statement, they said, ‘We believe that compassion can unleash incredible change across the world. Our mission at Archewell is to drive systemic, cultural change —one act of compassion at a time. We believe that compassion is at the core of all culture and connection in this world.

‘Each time someone conducts an act of compassion — whether it’s mentoring a young woman or holding space for someone having a difficult day — our world becomes a better place.’

Harry and Meghan are asking fans to share a story of compassion, either their own action, an action of someone they know, or an act of compassion that someone else has done for them.

Sharing your story will give you a chance to be featured on the Archewell website as part of the sweet initiative.

They concluded the statement by saying, ‘We hope you’ll join us in building a better world, one act of compassion at a time.’