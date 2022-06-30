UK audiences are keen to know where they can watch Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, as the new sex comedy-drama is released.

New British film Good Luck to You, Leo Grande is generating a lot of excitement. Directed by Sophie Hyde and written by comedian Katy Brand, the film premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival to critical acclaim. Academy Award winner Emma Thompson heads up the cast, and is joined by Peaky Blinders’ Daryl McCormack in the titular role of sex worker Leo Grande. Released on June 17 in the UK, the film has created conversations about celebrating sexuality at all ages, and breaking down sexual taboos.

Where to watch Good luck to You, Leo Grande in the UK?

In the UK, Good Luck To You, Leo Grande is currently only available to watch in cinemas. It is being shown at cinema chains such as ODEON, Showcase and Cineworld across the country and has a running time of 1 hour and 37 minutes, with a 15 age rating.

In the US, the film is streaming exclusively on Hulu (opens in new tab)as a Hulu original film. Although Hulu is only available to residents of the US, the streaming service offers a 30 day free trial before viewers are required to pay $6.99 per month. Following the 30 day trial, there is the option of paying for Hulu with no adverts, for $12.99 per month.

Is Good Luck to You, Leo Grande on Netflix?

No, the film is not currently available to view on Netflix. The rights to the film are owned by Lionsgate UK, and the film is a joint project between Cornerstone (opens in new tab) and Genesius Pictures (opens in new tab). Cornerstone and Lionsgate are handling the international distribution of the film, while Searchlight Pictures (opens in new tab) acquired the rights for the US, negotiating the exclusive streaming rights with Hulu.

None of the distributors have released statements regarding the film potentially streaming on Netflix in the future. However, with the service adding new titles on a monthly basis, there is the possibility of it being added to streaming services when its cinematic release comes to a close.

What is Good Luck to You, Leo Grande about?

Nancy Stokes (Emma Thompson) is a recently retired R.E teacher who has been widowed. Her retirement brings a yearning for adventure and human connections. Not only that, Nancy wants sex, and she wants good sex.

Her departed husband Robert provided everything Nancy needed. While he offered a home, a family, and a stable life, the one thing he never offered was good sex. Never having experienced an orgasm, Nancy plans to find the adventure she craves with sex worker Leo Grande (Daryl McCormack).

When they first meet in a hotel room, Nancy is enamoured not only with Leo’s good looks, but with his excellent conversation. Leo has strong views on everything, but doesn’t always tell the truth. Despite this, Nancy likes him, and the feeling is mutual.

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

As Nancy’s sexual confidence grows for the first time in her life, she starts to relax. Over the course of three meetings at the hotel, the power dynamics in their relationship shift.

The masks they have been wearing for each other begin to slip. Nancy’s self-discovery and empowerment journey pave the way for her to start living the life she has always wanted.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande cast

Emma Thompson (Sense and Sensibility, Bridget Jones’s Baby) as Nancy Stokes

Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders) as Leo Grande

Isabella Laughland (Four Lives, Anne Boleyn) as Becky

Writing a piece for Vogue (opens in new tab) about her role, Thompson revealed what the process of becoming Nancy taught her about reframing the conversation around older women and sex. She discussed the idea that magazines portray orgasms as something people should be achieving bigger and better each time, with no discussion offered to older ladies’ orgasms.

She said “we were also informed that older women could sometimes want more sex, and then the cougar myth was born – tedious, banal and empty, like so many of the sexual types we are supposed to embody”.

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

Concluding the interview with what she learned about herself making the film, Thompson said “before making Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, I had no idea how much I would learn about my attitude to my own body, to pleasure and to shame – how much I would laugh about the genuine silliness of so many of our responses to sexual pleasure, and how much I would cry about what is lost in life when it is repressed, ignored and punished”.

Speaking to Variety (opens in new tab) about taking on the role of Leo, McCormack spoke about his feelings towards standing naked in a room with Thompson. He said “and what felt so significant was that we, the three of us, had to go on a journey with regards to our bodies, with regards to our sexuality, with regards to all of that, within ourselves and do some justice to this film”.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grand reviews

Reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, with The Independent (opens in new tab) offering the film 4 out of 5 stars. They felt the film is a “sweet, nuanced comedy” that “doesn’t settle for easy sentiment”. Also offering 4 stars out of 5, iNews (opens in new tab) suggests that “Leo Grande isn’t a film only about sex but also about liberation and emotional intimacy, with oneself and with others.”

good luck to you, leo grande - easily one of the best films i’ve seen in years. i’ll never be over it. please watch this incredible film ✨ pic.twitter.com/m3bv7fyeUUJune 22, 2022 See more

Audiences seem enraptured with the film, and it currently holds an 86% viewers score on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab). One critic said the film “manages to keep one foot firmly on the floor of enjoyably progressive entertainment even as it dances around a peculiarly British minefield in which anxiety and openness about intimacy collide”.

One fan took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the film, adding “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande - easily one of the best films I’ve seen in years. I’ll never be over it. Please watch this incredible film”.

