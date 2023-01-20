When are the BAFTAs in 2023? Date, hosts and nominations list
Lights, camera, action!
The nominations are in! Here's when the BAFTAs take place in 2023, plus all the details you need to know about this year's ceremony.
A staple in any film fan's calendar - the British Academy Film Awards is a night that celebrates the very best of the best in recent film, from standout acting performances to behind-the-scenes efforts that made the movie what it is. Audiences have been treated to a plethora of strong screen material over the last year, from starry biopics to war dramas and dark comedy. Heading up the nominations this year include Best Lead Actor nominee Austin Butler for Elvis (opens in new tab) (which is now streaming in the UK and US (opens in new tab)), plus British film Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (opens in new tab) who's stars Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack - plus writer Katy Brand - have all been recognised for their contribution.
We've shared the full BAFTAs nominations list below, so you can swat up on who's up for what, plus of course when the BAFTAs are on and how you can watch them from home or in person.
When are the BAFTAs in 2023?
The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) takes place on Sunday 19 February 2023. Viewers can tune into the ceremony from 7pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.
Switching it up after six years at London's Royal Albert Hall, the 2023 BAFTAs will take place at it's new venue of Royal Festival Hall, found at London's Southbank Centre. In another new feat for 2023, the show will end with a live broadcast of the final four categories. This marks the first in BAFTA history, with these usually having been pre-recorded.
Want the chance to meet your favourite stars on the #EEBAFTAs red carpet? ✨Then you'll need to apply for our ballot and keep those fingers crossed 🤞Make sure to register by Sunday 29th January when the ballot closes 👉 https://t.co/UTkOEcy7C2 pic.twitter.com/NQ6f21HqnOJanuary 9, 2023
In keeping with tradition though, stars of the screen will arrive and first appear on the red carpet before taking to their seats for the ceremony. Tickets to the BAFTAs are strictly invite early, though there are a few ways members of the public can try and secure tickets.
When you vote for your EE Rising Star of 2023 (opens in new tab), EE automatically enters you into a ballot with the chance of winning two tickets to the awards show. This year's nominees are Naomi Ackie (Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody), Sheila Atim (The Woman King), Lou Wood (Living), Emma Mackey (Emily) and Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande).
Another way to get close to your favourite film stars is to apply for the BAFTA red carpet ballot. If successful you'll win a spot in the viewing area from 13:30-17:30pm. Just make sure you apply online (opens in new tab) before Sunday 29 January.
Who is hosting the BAFTAs in 2023?
British actor Richard E Grant and This Morning presenter Alison Hammond have been announced as this year's hosts for the BAFTAs. Meanwhile, BBC Radio 1 presenters Vick Hope and Ali Plumb will also present coverage live from the Red Carpet via BAFTAs social accounts.
Following the news, a delighted Alison Hammond told viewers to "get ready for good vibes" only. "I'm so excited to be hosting at this year's EE BAFTA Film Awards with THE Richard E. Grant," she said. "We're going to have a lot of fun bringing the glitz and glam of backstage to everyone watching at home around the world.
Grant shared how "hugely privileged" he felt to be hosting the EE Baftas for the first time. The 65-year-old was previously nominated for a Best Supporting Actor BAFTA himself in 2018 for his role in Can You Ever Forgive Me. The award instead went to Mahershala Ali for Green Book.
Privileged to be hosting the @BAFTA awards this February! pic.twitter.com/RWCo5nnDYCJanuary 16, 2023
BAFTAs - 2023 nominations list
Best Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Tár
Outstanding British FIlm
- Aftersun
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian and Charles
- Empire of Light
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Living
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
- See How They Run
- The Swimmers
- The Wonder
Best Director
- Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Todd Field – Tár
- Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
Best Leading Actress
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Viola Davis – The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwyler – Till
- Ana de Armas – Blonde
- Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Leading Actor
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun
- Bill Nighy – Living
Best Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau – The Whale
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Carey Mulligan – She Said
Best Supporting Actor
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
- Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front
- Micheal Ward – Empire of Light
EE Rising Star Award
- Naomi Ackie - Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody
- Sheila Atim - The Woman King
- Aimee Lou Wood - Living
- Emma Mackey - Emily
- Daryl McCormack - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
*NOTE: This is the only category voted for by the British public. You have until 12:00 on February 17 to cast your vote.
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer/Director/Producer
- Charlotte Wells - Aftersun
- Georgia Oakley and Hélène Sifre - Blue Jean
- Marie Lidén - Electric Malady
- Katy Brand - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Elena Sánchez Bellot and Maia Kenworthy - Rebellion
Best Original Screenplay
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
- Todd Field – Tár
- Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front
- Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
- Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl
- Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
- Samuel D Hunter – The Whale
Best Animated Film
- Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
- Macrel the Shell with Shoes on
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Best Documentary
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- Moonage Daydream
- Navalny
Best Film Not In The English Language
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina
- Corsage
- Decision to Leave
- The Quiet Girl
Best British Short Film
- The Ballad of Olive Morris
- Bazigaga
- Bus Girl
- A Drifting Up
- An Irish Goodbye
Best British Short Animation
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- Middle Watch
- Your Mountain is Waiting
See the full list of 2023 nominees via the BAFTA website (opens in new tab)
