When are the BAFTAs in 2023? Date, hosts and nominations list

The nominations are in! Here's when the BAFTAs take place in 2023, plus all the details you need to know about this year's ceremony.

A staple in any film fan's calendar - the British Academy Film Awards is a night that celebrates the very best of the best in recent film, from standout acting performances to behind-the-scenes efforts that made the movie what it is. Audiences have been treated to a plethora of strong screen material over the last year, from starry biopics to war dramas and dark comedy. Heading up the nominations this year include Best Lead Actor nominee Austin Butler for Elvis (opens in new tab) (which is now streaming in the UK and US (opens in new tab)), plus British film Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (opens in new tab) who's stars Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack - plus writer Katy Brand - have all been recognised for their contribution.

We've shared the full BAFTAs nominations list below, so you can swat up on who's up for what, plus of course when the BAFTAs are on and how you can watch them from home or in person.

When are the BAFTAs in 2023?

The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) takes place on Sunday 19 February 2023. Viewers can tune into the ceremony from 7pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

Switching it up after six years at London's Royal Albert Hall, the 2023 BAFTAs will take place at it's new venue of Royal Festival Hall, found at London's Southbank Centre. In another new feat for 2023, the show will end with a live broadcast of the final four categories. This marks the first in BAFTA history, with these usually having been pre-recorded.

Want the chance to meet your favourite stars on the #EEBAFTAs red carpet? ✨Then you'll need to apply for our ballot and keep those fingers crossed 🤞Make sure to register by Sunday 29th January when the ballot closes 👉 https://t.co/UTkOEcy7C2 pic.twitter.com/NQ6f21HqnOJanuary 9, 2023 See more

In keeping with tradition though, stars of the screen will arrive and first appear on the red carpet before taking to their seats for the ceremony. Tickets to the BAFTAs are strictly invite early, though there are a few ways members of the public can try and secure tickets.

When you vote for your EE Rising Star of 2023 (opens in new tab), EE automatically enters you into a ballot with the chance of winning two tickets to the awards show. This year's nominees are Naomi Ackie (Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody), Sheila Atim (The Woman King), Lou Wood (Living), Emma Mackey (Emily) and Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande).

Another way to get close to your favourite film stars is to apply for the BAFTA red carpet ballot. If successful you'll win a spot in the viewing area from 13:30-17:30pm. Just make sure you apply online (opens in new tab) before Sunday 29 January.

Who is hosting the BAFTAs in 2023?

British actor Richard E Grant and This Morning presenter Alison Hammond have been announced as this year's hosts for the BAFTAs. Meanwhile, BBC Radio 1 presenters Vick Hope and Ali Plumb will also present coverage live from the Red Carpet via BAFTAs social accounts.

Following the news, a delighted Alison Hammond told viewers to "get ready for good vibes" only. "I'm so excited to be hosting at this year's EE BAFTA Film Awards with THE Richard E. Grant," she said. "We're going to have a lot of fun bringing the glitz and glam of backstage to everyone watching at home around the world.

Grant shared how "hugely privileged" he felt to be hosting the EE Baftas for the first time. The 65-year-old was previously nominated for a Best Supporting Actor BAFTA himself in 2018 for his role in Can You Ever Forgive Me. The award instead went to Mahershala Ali for Green Book.

Privileged to be hosting the @BAFTA awards this February! pic.twitter.com/RWCo5nnDYCJanuary 16, 2023 See more

BAFTAs - 2023 nominations list

Best Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Outstanding British FIlm

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian and Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Best Director

Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field – Tár

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

Best Leading Actress

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Leading Actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward – Empire of Light

EE Rising Star Award

Naomi Ackie - Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody

Sheila Atim - The Woman King

Aimee Lou Wood - Living

Emma Mackey - Emily

Daryl McCormack - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

*NOTE: This is the only category voted for by the British public. You have until 12:00 on February 17 to cast your vote.

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer/Director/Producer

Charlotte Wells - Aftersun

Georgia Oakley and Hélène Sifre - Blue Jean

Marie Lidén - Electric Malady

Katy Brand - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Elena Sánchez Bellot and Maia Kenworthy - Rebellion

Best Original Screenplay

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Best Adapted Screenplay

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

Samuel D Hunter – The Whale

Best Animated Film

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

Macrel the Shell with Shoes on

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Documentary

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Best Film Not In The English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina

Corsage

Decision to Leave

The Quiet Girl

Best British Short Film

The Ballad of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye

Best British Short Animation

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain is Waiting

See the full list of 2023 nominees via the BAFTA website (opens in new tab)

Related film features:

Video of the Week