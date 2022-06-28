Why isn't Roger Federer playing Wimbledon 2022 and has he retired?

Tennis fans are wondering why Roger Federer isn't playing Wimbledon this year and if his absence is actually a long-term one.

Whether you're into the sport or not, the name Roger Federer is one known by many across the globe. The Swiss tennis star (and royal favourite (opens in new tab)) has earnt a legion of fans and trophys during his 20+ year professional career. Racking up wins at big-name championships such as the US, French and Australian Open.

Federer is a figure synonymous with the British tennis tournament, having won the Men's single title there many, MANY, times before. Which is why his absence at Wimbledon 2022 will be a shock and sadness for viewers. We share why he isn't taking part this year and what's next for his career.

Why isn't Roger Federer playing Wimbledon 2022?

Roger Federer is not competing in Wimbledon this year as he is still recovering from knee surgery. The 40-year-old underwent surgery on his right knee in August 2021 and has had to pull out of championships like the 2020 US Open and Tokyo Olympics until he's fit to play again.

Federer's right knee was the reason behind his absence during the 2020 tennis season too. In February and March 2020 he underwent two separate procedures on the same knee.

His last professional performance happens to be Wimbledon 2021 where he played World No.9 Hubert Hurkacz in the men's quarter final. He was knocked out, losing straight sets to the polish player. Not long after was his third knee operation to repair damage to his meniscus and cartilage.

Roger has shared updates on his recovery with fans via his personal Instagram account. In April of this year, he shared a post captioned "Rehab is rockinggggggg" alongside pictures of him doing rehab exercises to improve his knee.

He also sat down with Swiss magazine Caminada (opens in new tab) and revealed that he certainly hasn't lost the drive to play tennis. "I’m waiting for the doctors’ okay," he said. "I’m ready to give it my all again. I feel like a racehorse scratching its stall and wanting to race."

Is Roger Federer retired?

No, Roger Federer has not retired from professional tennis. In fact, the Swiss player has confirmed a return to the court in September, playing doubles with fellow tennis star Rafael Nadal for the Laver Cup.

The tournament takes place at the 02 arena in London, between 23 and 25 September. Spanish player Rafael Nadal shared the news on Instagram, with Federer also sharing that he was "really looking forward to getting back into competition later this year"

"It’s no secret that I love the event and I’m super excited to be returning to The O2 and to London, one of the greatest cities in the world," he said of the event. This will mark the third time the two have teamed up to play together for the Laver Cup competition.

Federer has also confirmed his participation (opens in new tab) in the Swiss Indoors Basel tennis tournament - taking place between 24-30 October 2022. Sharing the news via Instagram story, the Swiss star said he was "looking forward to playing back home". Federer would be returning to defend his champion title - having won the past three Basel tournaments.

Retired tennis star and 20-time major champion John McEnroe was one pundit who questioned Federer's future return.

"Five or six years ago he had already taken six months off, right? And he thought it was over, that there was no way to win another Grand Slam. And then he won it," he told Repubblica (opens in new tab) in an interview.

"Now, to do it again, it seems to be almost impossible, but you know… Roger said he will play in Basel. I have a feeling, but I could be totally wrong, that he will say goodbye to Switzerland, at his house."

Federer's agent Tony Godsick also contributed to the star's interview with Caminada and shot down any speculation of imminent retirement.

"I know Roger well enough to know that he still has the flame burning to compete," he told the publication. "His real motivation is to come back to compete on the ATP tour and sort of try to end his career, the way he wants to end it healthy and successful and on his terms."

How many times has Roger Federer won Wimbledon?

Roger Federer has won Wimbledon eight times. He holds the record for winning the most Men's single titles at Wimbledon. Federer has also appeared in 12 finals of the British tennis tournament - seven of which were consecutive finals between 2003 and 2009.

For Federer, the championship holds a particularly special place in his heart:

"When I won there for the first time as a junior in 1998, I fell in love with the history of the place, the fans, the green and purple colours of the club," he said in 2018 (opens in new tab).

"There is so much class at Wimbledon, so much charm and history. It really struck a chord in me. I don’t play for the records as much as I play because I love stepping foot on the famed Centre Court and challenging myself to try to get better."

Roger Federer: Tennis stats

Roger Federer has won all 4 Grand Slams (Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open)

He's also one of four players in history to have won the Grand Slam on different court surfaces - hard, grass and clay.

Roger Federer is the longest-serving Number 1 in tennis history. He spent 237 consecutive weeks as the World No.1 between 2004 and 2008. He lost the top place to Spanish player Rafael Nadal in August 2008.

He's won 20 Grand Slam singles titles in total (tied with Novak Djokovic).

Roger Federer is the only player to win the US Open five times consecutively between 2004 and 2008.

He's won the Australian Open six times (2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018).

Roger Federer won the French Open in 2009.

What languages does Roger Federer speak?

Roger Federer can speak six languages. His native tongue is Swiss German, but he is also fluent in English, German and French. Federer can also speak some Swedish and Italian.

Off his impressive language skills, Roger said: "Sometimes I am a different character in different languages. I have different enjoyment from them.

Sometimes different answers come out of me. Like, I didnt even know that about me. I get to know myself through different languages, actually.”

