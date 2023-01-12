When does the Australian Open start in 2023 and where can you watch it in the UK?

The first Grand Slam of the year is almost upon us - so when does the Australian Open start and how can you watch it from the UK?

Just like the summer saw tennis fans asking when is the Wimbledon final, how can I watch the US Open and how to watch the Laver Cup, the same is now being asked of the Australian Open, as 256 of the best tennis players in the world head to Melbourne.

There's much excitement around the event, and for good reason. Novak Djokovic is within reach of the title for the 10th time, Rafael Nadal will be hoping to equal Serena Williams' Open Era record of 23 singles major titles, while British tennis fans are sweating over an ankle injury that could hamper Emma Raducanu's chances. We've got everything you need to know ahead of the tournament, including when does the Australian Open start, how you can watch and who will be playing.

When does the Australian Open start in 2023?

The 2023 Australian Open starts on Monday 16 January and continues until Sunday 29 January. The competition takes place at Melbourne Park and is the first tennis Grand Slam of 2023.

The quarter finals begin on January 24, and the semifinals start on 26 January for the women's singles and 27 January for the men's singles. The women's singles final takes place on 28 January and the men's singles final will take place on 29 January.

Where to watch the Australian Open in the UK

In the UK, you can watch the Australian Open on Discovery+, using their Entertainment and Sport plan. The plan costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year and can be purchased via the Discovery+ website.

The BBC will be also covering the Australian Open on the radio on 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website and app. There will be radio commentary of each night session on Tennis Breakfast every day from 7am on 5 Sports Extra, as well as live text commentary of selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Australian Open 2023 players

Spain's Rafael Nadal and Poland's Iga Swiatek are the Australian Open top seeds for the men's and women's singles respectively. Nadal is the defending men's champion and will be hoping for a record-extending 23rd men's Grand Slam singles title.

Bookies favourite Novak Djokovic is back after issues with his visa and vaccination status resulted in his deportation last year - and he'll be looking to secure his 10th crown at Melbourne Park.

For Great Britain, Emma Raducanu and Harriet Dart will be taking part in the women's singles, while competing in the men's singles are Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Andy Murray, Jack Draper and Kyle Edmund.

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis will be defending their 2022 men's doubles title.

Australia's Ashleigh Barty will not be defending her women's singles title, following her shock retirement from the sport after a breakthrough victory last year, and announcing that she is expecting her first child earlier in January.

Similarly, former world number one Naomi Osaka recently announced that she is pregnant, and indicated that she will miss the entire 2023 tennis season.

Seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams was originally awarded a wildcard, but has since withdrawn from the competition due to injury.

Men's world number one Carlos Alcaraz will also not be at the tournament, having been ruled out due to injury. He said: "I'd worked so hard to get to my best level for Australia but unfortunately I won't be able to play. It's tough, but I have to be optimistic, recover and look forward. We'll see you at the Australian Open in 2024."

Australian Open 2023 top men's players

Rafael Nadal (Spain) Casper Ruud (Norway) Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Andrey Rublev (Russia) Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) Daniil Medvedev (Russia) Taylor Fritz (United States) Holger Rune (Denmark) Hubert Hurkacz (Poland)

Australian Open 2023 top Women's players

Iga Swiatek (Poland) Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) Jessica Pegula (United States) Caroline Garcia (France) Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) Maria Sakkari (Greece) Coco Gauff (United States) Daria Kasatkina (Russia) Veronika Kudermetova (Russia) Madison Keys (United States)

Women at work 💪 #AusOpen • #AO2023

Australian Open 2023: Day by day schedule

16-17 January - men's and women's first round (from midnight, night session from 8am)

- men's and women's first round (from midnight, night session from 8am) 18-19 January - men's and women's second round (from midnight, night session from 8am)

- men's and women's second round (from midnight, night session from 8am) 20-21 January - men's and women's third round (from midnight, night session from 8am)

- men's and women's third round (from midnight, night session from 8am) 22-23 January - men's and women's fourth round (from midnight, night session from 8am)

- men's and women's fourth round (from midnight, night session from 8am) 24-25 January - men's and women's quarter-finals (from midnight, night session from 8/8.30am)

- men's and women's quarter-finals (from midnight, night session from 8/8.30am) 26 January - women's semi-finals (from 5am)

- women's semi-finals (from 5am) 27 January - men's semi-finals (first one at 5am, second one from 8.30am)

- men's semi-finals (first one at 5am, second one from 8.30am) 28 January - women's final (8.30am)

- women's final (8.30am) 29 January - men's final (5am)

